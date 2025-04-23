UNC AD Bubba Cunningham reveals $70M worth Bill Belichick’s effect on season tickets

When UNC (North Carolina) hired legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick as their next coach, they knew that something special would happen. However, the impact that Belichick (who has a net value of $70 million per celebritynetworth.com) has already had on the program can not be understated.

Ad

On Wednesday, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham reportedly said that the program had sold out season tickets.

"UNC AD Bubba Cunningham says that North Carolina has sold out of its season ticket allotment and is now selling single-game tickets in the wake of hiring Bill Belichick," reported Brian Murphy on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The hiring of Bill Belichick has gotten the Tar Heel fan base excited for football again.

The 2024 season was not the best for the program. After a few mildly successful seasons with Drake Maye as the quarterback, the Tar Heels were heading into the 2024 season without him. In fact, they didn't have any notable quarterback (their eventual QB Jacolby Criswell was the backup to Maye, and is now with East Tennessee State).

Ad

A series of poor performances, including a 70-50 defeat to James Madison, led to the then Tar Heels coach Mack Brown leaving the program. Luckily, they were able to replace the legendary college football coach with the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach.

Belichick brings his NFL experience to college football at the perfect time, as many programs (and the general landscape of college football) are becoming more and more like the professional game.

Ad

Additionally, one can assume that the appeal of being able to work with a coach such as Bill Belichick is going to bring in talented players to the program.

These are just a few reasons why North Carolina fans should be excited for the 2025 season with Belichick at the helm. This excitement and hope is the reason the season tickets have sold out.

Bill Belichick on UNC playing in Ireland

It was announced on Wednesday that Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels will open their 2026 season in Ireland, when they face the TCU Horned Frogs in the Emerald Isle Classic.

Ad

This game has now become a key part of the opening weekend of the season and one that could remain on the calendar for a while.

On this opportunity, Belichick said the following:

"It’s hard for student-athletes, football players to have those kinds of experiences … so this is very unique. We announced it to the team yesterday and there was just tremendous excitement.”

The Tar Heels will open their 2025 season at home, also against TCU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More