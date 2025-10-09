  • home icon
  • College Football
  • UNC athletics hits back at Bill Belichick firing rumors with blunt statement after head coach's clarification

UNC athletics hits back at Bill Belichick firing rumors with blunt statement after head coach's clarification

By Maliha
Modified Oct 09, 2025 05:31 GMT
NCAA Football: Richmond at North Carolina - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Richmond at North Carolina - Source: Imagn

Bill Belichick and North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham released statements on Wednesday night to reaffirm Belichick’s commitment to the Tar Heels. The public show of unity came after multiple reports earlier in the day revealing possible rifts between Belichick and UNC.

Ad
"I'm fully committed to UNC Football and the program we're building here," Belichick said.
"Coach Belichick has the full support of the Department of Athletics and University,” Cunningham said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to 247Sports’ Andrew Jones, internal talks had started regarding an “exit strategy” for Belichick.

Guardians journalist Ollie Connolly also posted a series of tweets about the discussion.

“Bill Belichick has discussed buyout options with North Carolina’s hierarchy. Belichick has signalled a willingness to trigger his own $1 million buyout if he can find a soft landing with another team or in media,” Connolly tweeted.
Ad
Ad

Connolly said that some members of Belichick’s coaching staff have reached out to other schools expected to make the playoffs about potential postseason roles, while ongoing investigations into alleged recruiting violations at UNC continue.

Connolly also revealed that Belichick’s communication with his staff over the past two weeks has been described by several coaches as “weird” and “distant.”

Before this controversy, WRAL had published a report earlier in the week claiming chaos and a fractured UNC locker room. It ultimately led to the suspension of cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins, according to The Athletic.

Ad

Hawkins’ suspension comes following benefits allegations mentioned in WRAL’s report. Those allegations involved sideline passes allegedly provided to a player’s family members, which would constitute an NCAA rules violation.

Bill Belichick's UNC hopes to bounce back after tough start

Bill Belichick’s North Carolina squad has stumbled to a 2-3 start in the 2025 season, suffering lopsided losses in all three games against Power Four opponents. The Tar Heels have been outscored 120-33 in those games, each ending in a margin of more than 20 points.

Following a 38-10 loss to Clemson on Oct. 4, UNC is in its bye week. The Tar Heels are looking to regroup in the upcoming game at California on Oct. 17.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications