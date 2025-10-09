UNC athletics hits back at Bill Belichick firing rumors with blunt statement after head coach's clarification

Bill Belichick and North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham released statements on Wednesday night to reaffirm Belichick’s commitment to the Tar Heels. The public show of unity came after multiple reports earlier in the day revealing possible rifts between Belichick and UNC.&quot;I'm fully committed to UNC Football and the program we're building here,&quot; Belichick said.&quot;Coach Belichick has the full support of the Department of Athletics and University,” Cunningham said.According to 247Sports’ Andrew Jones, internal talks had started regarding an “exit strategy” for Belichick.Guardians journalist Ollie Connolly also posted a series of tweets about the discussion.“Bill Belichick has discussed buyout options with North Carolina’s hierarchy. Belichick has signalled a willingness to trigger his own $1 million buyout if he can find a soft landing with another team or in media,” Connolly tweeted.Connolly said that some members of Belichick’s coaching staff have reached out to other schools expected to make the playoffs about potential postseason roles, while ongoing investigations into alleged recruiting violations at UNC continue.Connolly also revealed that Belichick’s communication with his staff over the past two weeks has been described by several coaches as “weird” and “distant.”Before this controversy, WRAL had published a report earlier in the week claiming chaos and a fractured UNC locker room. It ultimately led to the suspension of cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins, according to The Athletic.Hawkins’ suspension comes following benefits allegations mentioned in WRAL’s report. Those allegations involved sideline passes allegedly provided to a player’s family members, which would constitute an NCAA rules violation.Bill Belichick's UNC hopes to bounce back after tough startBill Belichick’s North Carolina squad has stumbled to a 2-3 start in the 2025 season, suffering lopsided losses in all three games against Power Four opponents. The Tar Heels have been outscored 120-33 in those games, each ending in a margin of more than 20 points.Following a 38-10 loss to Clemson on Oct. 4, UNC is in its bye week. The Tar Heels are looking to regroup in the upcoming game at California on Oct. 17.