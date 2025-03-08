UNC HC Bill Belichick offers insight on the program’s recruitment process

Bill Belichick, the new coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, is gradually settling into his new environment at Chapel Hill. He is also navigating the unique challenges of college football, particularly the recruitment process, which differs from its NFL counterpart.

On today's edition of College Game Day, Belichick spoke about how the Tar Heels are faring in this process.

"With all of the players that left, we got plenty opportunity.We’ve signed guys, and we’re going to recruit a big class this year. We have 105 scholarships than the 85 it used to be. So we got plenty of space. We’re looking for really good players.”

Belichick seems very positive surrounding in his first recruiting class. This is a sentiment that is not shared as much by websites that are ranking the recruitment classes.

According to On3.com, the Tar Heels' 2025 recruitment class ranks 51st nationwide, featuring 28 players. Among them, only one, quarterback Bryce Baker, holds a four-star rating, with the rest being seen as three-star picks. This class ranks 11th in the ACC, a position unlikely to help their competitiveness within the division.

Belichick didn't fully assemble this recruiting class, so he can't take all the blame. The 2026 class will be a better reflection of his work and influence. For now, the 2025 class is still being developed and is currently ranked 40th nationally by On3.com.

What about Bill Belichick's transfer class?

Recruitment is not the only tool Belichick can use to help build and improve his team. He can also use the transfer portal. Here, the situation is a lot more positive for the Tar Heels.

According to On3.com, the program's transfer class ranks 27th nationally. Belichick has brought in 19 players, including four-star ranked Daniel King from Troy and Thaddeus Dixon from the Washington Huskies. These two headline a group that can provide temporary stability to a changing team.

Belichick will hope that in the future, his classes will contain more four and five-star players, leveraging his massive appeal to bring talented players to Chapel Hill, with the aim of winning a national championship.

