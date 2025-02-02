Bill Belichick is fast familiarizing himself with the college football landscape, especially on the recruiting trail. The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach made an unexpected transition to the collegiate ranks in December by taking the UNC job after spending almost five decades in the NFL.

So far in the job, Belichick has been impressive on the recruiting trail. The coach was able to make notable additions from the transfer portal and has been traveling around to convince high school recruits across the country. This has kept him away from his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

In an Instagram story posted on Sunday, Hudson showed how Belichick is sending her some love while he continues his duties on the recruiting trail. Being in the month where love is celebrated, the coach can't wait to see his 24-year-old heartthrob. He sent a complimentary card expressing that with a five-word message:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Can't wait to see you," Belichick wrote on a card.

Have a look at the post below:

Instagram story of Jordon Hudson

Jordon Hudson expresses pride in Bill Belichick following the announcement of his book

Bill Belichick is set to release a book later this year in May. Titled “The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football,” the autobiographical book will delve into pivotal moments, core philosophies, and guiding principles that have defined his legendary NFL coaching career.

“This past year has been full of 'unexpected firsts' for me,” Belichick wrote. “I became a member of the media, I joined Instaface, and now I have the pleasure of announcing that I wrote a book which is titled: 'The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football.' This book encompasses stories, philosophies, and principles from my journey and career thus far.”

The news of Bill Belichick’s upcoming book has sparked excitement from his girlfriend. After the coach announced the project on Instagram on Friday, the 24-year-old expressed her enthusiasm by praising him in her Instagram story.

“Witnessing your growth this year has been both an honor and a blessing. Just when I think you couldn't possibly impress me more than you already have; here you go again, impressing me. I love learning from you & I love, love, love loving you.”

Bill Belichick hopes the book teaches people a lot of lessons

Belichick has accumulated a wealth of knowledge throughout his storied NFL career, where he won the Super Bowl six times. In his upcoming book, he aims to share those experiences, hoping readers can gain valuable insights and lessons from his journey in football.

“My hope with this book is that you learn about what I learned in the NFL about sustained success, leadership, and what it means to be a team player,” Belichick said. “You can make use of those extractable lessons in your own life, no matter what type of TEAM you are a part of.”

The book is already available for pre-order across multiple platforms as anticipation builds for its official release. Set to hit shelves before Belichick embarks on his first season as a college football coach, the book promises to offer deep insights into his legendary career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback