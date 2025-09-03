  • home icon
  UNC QB injury update: Bill Belichick shares latest news on Gio Lopez ahead of Week 2 game against Charlotte

UNC QB injury update: Bill Belichick shares latest news on Gio Lopez ahead of Week 2 game against Charlotte

By Deepesh Nair
Modified Sep 03, 2025 12:34 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas Christian at North Carolina - Source: Imagn
North Carolina team and head coach Bill Belichick - Source: Imagn

Bill Belichick didn't have a promising start to his college football debut on Monday night when the North Carolina Tar Heels played the TCU Horned Frogs at home. Legends like Michael Jordan were in the building to support Belichick in his debut season but the result didn't turn out in his favor. It was a 14-48 loss followed by UNC missing its starting QB Gio Lopez to a back injury.

Veteran QB Max Johnson was brought in to lead the pack; however, he couldn't succeed. All those Belichick strategies failed to make an impact against a mighty TCU.

After the game, the veteran coach had a brief interaction with the media. He spoke about how the team was affected by Lopez's injury since it happened only after the first drive and he had only completed four of the ten passes for 69 yards.

“Yeah, we’ll see how Gio is. They took him off, took a look at him, you know. Hopefully it’s not too bad, but we’ll see. Give Max Johnson a lot of credit.
"Came in there after, you know, being off for a long time, and hung in there, made some plays in a tough situation. So, give him a lot of credit for what he did tonight,” Belichick said to the reporters on Monday night, per On3.
NCAA Football: North Carolina Tar Heels- Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: North Carolina Tar Heels- Source: Imagn

When asked about the current status, Belichick claimed that it was too early to let the media know and his availability for the upcoming weekend game against Charlotte remains uncertain. He is day-to-day.

"I don’t know. It’s a short week. We’ll see,” Belichick said to the reporters in follow-up questions. “I don’t know where his availability is right now, so I don’t want to speculate on that,” he added.

Bill Belichick admits UNC's inability to keep up the fight

In his opening statement on Monday night, Belichick thanked the massive crowd who supported Tar Heels football and confessed that his team struggled to meet the expectations. He claimed there were loopholes that needed to be fixed before UNC takes on Charlotte in a short week.

“We played competitively, and then just couldn’t sustain it. So, obviously we have a lot of work to do. We need to do a better job all the way aroun coaching, playing, and all three phases of the game. Just wasn’t up to what it needs to be,” Belichick said.

With Lopez out, Johnson would be the potential replacement to start for UNC on Saturday. He was the front-runner to take up the QB1 role throughout the offseason but the former South Alabama QB got the better of him. Belichick would be looking to take the Tar Heels for their first win of the season in Week 2.

Edited by Deepesh Nair
