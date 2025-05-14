UNC QB Max Johnson drops a 1-word comment as GF Adrienne officially graduates

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson congratulated his girlfriend, Adrienne Grace, on Wednesday for graduating from college.

Ad

In response to Adrienne's Instagram post from her own account telling her followers about her graduation, Johnson wrote the following one-word comment:

"Alumni!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Picture Source: Instagram

While her boyfriend attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Adrienne attended Georgia College and State University, a small College in Milledgeville.

Ad

Trending

It is not known (at least from publicly available information via Adrienne's social media accounts) what she graduated in. But one can see that she very much enjoyed her time in college.

Ad

Adrienne is an influencer with over 140,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts with her sisters and the occasional picture with her boyfriend, Max Johnson.

While it is not known is how long the pair has been together, but this relationship first became public knowledge in 2024.

The pair's relationship appears to remain strong, and now that she is done with college, one could expect to see Adrienne Grace on the sidelines at North Carolina cheering on Max this season.

Ad

Could Max Johnson play in 2025?

Playing football is something that Max Johnson has not been doing much of in the last year. Coming into the 2024 season, he was widely expected to be the replacement for former quarterback Drake Maye and lead the Tar Heels to some level of success. However, this did not happen.

In the first game of the 2024 season against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (in which Johnson was the starting quarterback), he suffered a season-ending leg injury. Instead of playing, Johnson spent the rest of the 2024 season recovering.

Ad

Recent pictures of Johnson and his girlfriend at her graduation on Wednesday show that his leg is on the mend. These photos are supported by comments made by North Carolina coach Bill Belichick a month ago.

"Max has worked hard. Max is making a lot of progress. He’s still limited, but he’s definitely getting better. And he’s taking it day by day. Nobody’s put in more work than he has ...We'll see where that takes him, but he's definitely making progress.

Ad

"So again, just the day-by-day process, if he has a good day, then he could do a little bit more next day. And if he has a good day, do a little bit more the day after that. And say it doesn't move on quite as quickly, then we'll slow it down until we can progress."

The Tar Heels' starting quarterback for the 2025 season has not been announced yet. These comments and the news of Johnson's recovery put him in contention for the role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More