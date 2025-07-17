UNC QB Max Johnson & GF Adrienne Davis set couple goals with cheerful morning date, shares warm pics via IG

UNC Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson seems to be enjoying the final stretch of the offseason, spending time with his girlfriend, Adrienne Davis. Davis shared a photo of the couple outdoors on her Instagram story Thursday.
Johnson, one of the most experienced quarterbacks around in college football, has spent the last five years playing at three schools. He transferred to North Carolina ahead of the 2024 season after stints at LSU and Texas A&M.
Named the starter heading into the season, he picked up a season-ending injury in the opening game. He has been working toward a full recovery for 2025 and updated fans in a July 5 post on X.
“Leg is feeling great. Looking forward to fall camp.” Johnson twitted.
The Tar Heels coach, Bill Belichick, has also commended his hard work, speaking at a press conference in June. He said:
“Max is doing very well. His rehab has been long, and I have a lot of admiration for him. It’s a tough injury, but nobody’s worked harder than he has, and he certainly is able to do a lot more than he was last spring.
"We’ll see exactly where he is when things start, but it’s a whole lot closer, and we certainly expect to see him out there. So, it’s been very encouraging.”
One last chance for Max Johnson in college football
2025 will be Max Johnson’s last chance to leave a mark on college football and get a shot at getting drafted into the NFL. The former Aggies and Tigers quarterback is an NFL legacy whose father, Brad Johnson, is a Super Bowl champion and Minnesota Vikings legend.
The Tar Heels’ starting quarterback job will not be handed to Johnson on a platter. He now has to compete for the top spot with two other quarterbacks, freshman Bryce Baker and Gio Lopez, who transferred from South Alabama.
Johnson started at LSU in 2021, throwing for 2,814 yards and 27 touchdowns. He entered the transfer portal after the season and moved to Texas A&M, but couldn't secure the starting role long-term. He later transferred to North Carolina as a graduate student.
Max Johnson’s career numbers include 5,853 passing yards and 47 touchdowns, with a completion rate of 60.5%.