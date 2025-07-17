UNC QB Max Johnson & GF Adrienne Davis set couple goals with cheerful morning date, shares warm pics via IG

UNC Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson seems to be enjoying the final stretch of the offseason, spending time with his girlfriend, Adrienne Davis. Davis shared a photo of the couple outdoors on her Instagram story Thursday.

Ad

Adrienne Davis' Instagram Story

Johnson, one of the most experienced quarterbacks around in college football, has spent the last five years playing at three schools. He transferred to North Carolina ahead of the 2024 season after stints at LSU and Texas A&M.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Named the starter heading into the season, he picked up a season-ending injury in the opening game. He has been working toward a full recovery for 2025 and updated fans in a July 5 post on X.

“Leg is feeling great. Looking forward to fall camp.” Johnson twitted.

Max Johnson @MaxJohnson14 LINK Leg is feeling great…looking forward to fall camp

Ad

The Tar Heels coach, Bill Belichick, has also commended his hard work, speaking at a press conference in June. He said:

“Max is doing very well. His rehab has been long, and I have a lot of admiration for him. It’s a tough injury, but nobody’s worked harder than he has, and he certainly is able to do a lot more than he was last spring.

Ad

"We’ll see exactly where he is when things start, but it’s a whole lot closer, and we certainly expect to see him out there. So, it’s been very encouraging.”

One last chance for Max Johnson in college football

2025 will be Max Johnson’s last chance to leave a mark on college football and get a shot at getting drafted into the NFL. The former Aggies and Tigers quarterback is an NFL legacy whose father, Brad Johnson, is a Super Bowl champion and Minnesota Vikings legend.

Ad

The Tar Heels’ starting quarterback job will not be handed to Johnson on a platter. He now has to compete for the top spot with two other quarterbacks, freshman Bryce Baker and Gio Lopez, who transferred from South Alabama.

Johnson started at LSU in 2021, throwing for 2,814 yards and 27 touchdowns. He entered the transfer portal after the season and moved to Texas A&M, but couldn't secure the starting role long-term. He later transferred to North Carolina as a graduate student.

Max Johnson’s career numbers include 5,853 passing yards and 47 touchdowns, with a completion rate of 60.5%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More