UNC QB Max Johnson and GF Adrienne enjoy romantic movie date ahead of Bill Belichick's teams ACC media days

By Garima
Published Jul 21, 2025 22:34 GMT
Max Johnson and Adrienne Davis (Image credit: Instagram/@adriennejdavis)
Max Johnson and Adrienne Davis (Image credit: Instagram/@adriennejdavis)

North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson has been steadily recovering from a broken femur he sustained during the Tar Heels’ 2024 season opener against Minnesota. The injury sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign, but since then, he’s remained dedicated to his rehabilitation and focused on making a return.

While staying committed to his recovery, Johnson has also been making the most of his offseason. He’s been spending quality time with his girlfriend, Adrienne Davis, whom he’s been dating since Oct. 2023. The couple has been enjoying the summer together, often going out on dates.

On Monday, just ahead of UNC and coach Bill Belichick's ACC media days (where Johnson is scheduled to appear from Tuesday to Thursday), Adrienne shared a video on Instagram capturing one of their outings, a movie date.

“The movies will always be our favorite date,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

She shared a glimpse of her dating life, writing in the caption of the post:

“I think we’ve been over 50 times🥹❤️”
Max Johnson transferred to UNC in 2024 after previous stops at LSU and Texas A&M. Throughout his college career, he has started 22 contests and passed for 5,833 yards and 47 touchdowns, completing 60.5% of his passes.

In June, Bill Belichick gave an update on Johnson’s progress.

“Max is doing very well,” Belichick said during a press conference. “His rehab has been long and I have a lot of admiration for him. It’s a tough injury, but nobody’s worked harder than he has, and he certainly is able to do a lot more than he was last spring.
"So, we’ll see exactly where he is when things start, but it’s a whole lot closer, and we certainly expect to see him out there. So, it’s been very encouraging.”

More on his recovery will become clear in time after the ACC media days.

Max Johnson gave Adrienne golf lessons

Max Johnson and Adrienne seem to have a lot of fun dates together. As part of his recovery, Johnson has taken up some low-impact activities like golf, and it’s become something they both enjoy.

In June, Adrienne posted a compilation of small clips, where Max gave her a golf lesson. She showed up with a new set of clubs, and the montage captured him helping her with her swing while also hitting a few shots himself.

With all the moments they’ve shared so far, there are more adventures ahead for them.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
