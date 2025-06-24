UNC QB Max Johnson's GF Adrienne Davis turns heads on IG with swimsuit photoshoot, shares glamorous pics via latest post

Max Johnson is set to return to action next season with the North Carolina Tar Heels. He missed the 2024 campaign due to a broken femur suffered in the opener against Minnesota. Focusing on rehab, Davis has also been spending time with his girlfriend, Adrienne Davis, whom he has been dating since 2023.

She shared a few photos on Instagram on Tuesday, posing in a white swimsuit with blue trim and sunglasses as she stood on a patio. This post was one of several Davis recently shared from her seaside getaway at Antigua in the West Indies. She was on vacation with her sister and friends.

She also shared another series of pictures from the same trip on Wednesday. Davis had a blue and pink two-piece swimsuit on and the same pair of sunglasses, and the backdrop was the blue waters of the Antiguan coastline.

Although the pictures were posted recently, her Instagram suggests that they were taken during her trip in May.

Max Johnson taught Adrienne Davis golf

While continuing his recovery, Max Johnson is gradually easing back into physical activities, and one of those low-impact hobbies has been golf. Adrienne Davis shared a video compilation on Instagram on Thursday, documenting a day spent learning the sport with Johnson as her teacher.

She bought a brand-new set of clubs and captured their day from start to finish, including moments when Johnson walked her through the game.

This aligns with the update Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick gave during a press conference on June 10 regarding Johnson’s rehab process.

“Max is doing very well,” Belichick said. “His rehab has been long and I have a lot of admiration for him. It’s a tough injury, but nobody’s worked harder than he has, and he certainly is able to do a lot more than he was last spring.

"So, we’ll see exactly where he is when things start, but it’s a whole lot closer, and we certainly expect to see him out there. So, it’s been very encouraging.”

Johnson transferred to UNC ahead of the 2024 season after previous stints at LSU and Texas A&M. Over his college career, he has started 22 games and thrown for 5,833 yards and 47 touchdowns, with a 60.5% completion rate.

