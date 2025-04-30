UNC releases statement clearing Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon’s name amid CBS interview debacle

Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend - Jordon Hudson - have had a hectic week after they were part of a controversial incident during the latest interview the veteran coach offered. As part of the media tour for his soon-to-be-released book, Belichick made an appearance on CBS's Sunday Morning. Unsurprisingly, the interviewer - journalist Tony Dokoupil - had some questions regarding the UNC coach and Hudson's unusual relationship.

Ad

When Dokoupil asked Bill Belichick about how they met, Hudson immediately interrupted the interview and told the CBS crew that they wouldn't get into that subject in a defensive tone. Since then, controversy has sparked with fans wondering what it is that Jordon Hudson doesn't want to talk about.

CBS also implied that Hudson was an ubiquitous presence during the filming process and seemed to be managing the legendary football coach. The University of North Carolina has had to release a statement from Bill Belichick clarifying that she doesn't control her media appearances.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jordon Hudson reveals incomplete Bill Belichick statement

Fueling controversy, Jordon Hudson released an incomplete statement by Bill Belichick on her Instagram on Tuesday. The statement seemed to point fingers at the media for an unnamed article that allegedly criticizes Bill Belichick for an error he admits, in his new book, that he made during a Super Bowl.

Ad

The statement also mentioned interviews to discredit Belichick, although it didn't clarify whether it was referring to the recent interview or not. Here's an excerpt from the statement:

"I don't think this is fantastic, but it probably will hype the book, which is clearly the ongoing theme here," Belichick said. "This is about what I expected from the media."

The Instagram post also said that the full statement would be released soon, although it doesn't seem to have been. The incident further raised questions regarding what exactly is Jordon Hudson's role in Bill Belichick's professional life.

Is the 24-year-old managing communications for the Hall of Fame coach? Not according to Chapel Hill, although the incidents would seem to indicate otherwise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More