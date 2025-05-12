UNC reportedly bringing in veteran PR Chief to aid Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson has been a trending topic throughout the college football offseason. The legendary head coach and Hudson have been to book promos, shoots and more as a couple. However, it seems like the couple's activity might have ruffled a few feathers.

From being called out by interviewers to Hudson being allegedly banned from the Tar Heels' training facility, it seems the couple has some work to do ahead of the 2025 regular season.

The Tar Heels are one step ahead and they've reportedly hired PR guru Brandon Faber. Faber will be tasked with getting Bill Belichick and Co. back in the good graces of fans and neutrals.

Sports Illustrated explained Faber's potential job description upon joining the North Carolina Tar Heels includes being the de facto head of football communications. Moreover, it includes being in attendance for the ACC coaches meetings, which occur in Amelia Island, Florida.

Brandon Faber is a highly respected figure in American football. He worked as the Chicago Bears' vice president of communications for eight years, and can count the Chicago Blackhawks hockey team and the Chicago Bulls as former employers. He'll be tasked with bringing his expertise in communication to the Tar Heels ahead of Belichick's first year in charge.

What's the task ahead for Bill Belichick at UNC?

Bill Belichick is set to coach at the collegiate level for the first time in his legendary coaching career. However, he has quite a few tasks ahead of him.

The Tar Heels are fresh off a 6-6 regular season, culminating in a Wasabi Fenway Bowl loss to the UConn Huskies. The program faltered to deceive, and their fans will hope for a marked improvement with Belichick at the wheel.

The former New England Patriots head coach and GM will start his CFB journey with a game against the TCU Horned Frogs. The Tar Heels will end their regular season with a match against the NC State Wolfpack. By that point, Belichick and Co. will be aware of their potential postseason status.

In the meantime, Bill Belichick will have to navigate the collegiate waters without Tar Heels star running back Omarion Hampton. Hampton declared for the 2025 draft and was selected with the 22nd pick.

Now, Belichick will look to develop a multifaceted game plan to avoid getting caught out by opposing offensive coordinators and play-calling head coaches.

