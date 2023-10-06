UNC scores a big win with Tez Walker's eligibility after NCAA's recent verdict on transfer waiver

The Tez Walker eligibility question has finally been settled. The UNC Tar Heels wide receiver has won his transfer waiver, a big boost for the program. The Kent State transfer was previously deemed ineligible to play this season.

The NCAA issued a statement about the final verdict in the case that saw Walker having to practice with the Tar Heels as a scout team member. The college sports governing body pinpointed the blame for the issue dragging on for so long.

NCAA cites new information in the Tez Walker eligibility question

The NCAA has granted a waiver for UNC in the Tez Walker eligibility question. The wide receiver can now line up for the Tar Heels after having to sit out the start of the season. In a statement, NCAA president Charlie Baker blamed UNC for not providing the new information used to determine Tez Walker's eligibility.

"It is unfortunate that UNC failed to provide this important information previously. While we must be careful not to compromise a student-athlete's right to privacy when it comes to sensitive issues, we want to assure the Division I membership and everyone watching how the new transfer rules are applied, that this meets the new transfer waiver standards," the NCAA statement said.

The new information hasn't been shared in the public domain, but No. 14 UNC (4-0) has a talented player after he missed four games this season. But why exactly was his eligibility denied in the first place?

The Tez Walker waiver backstory

Tez Walker was previously denied eligibility to play this season based on the fact that he was a two-time transfer. The NCAA recently tightened the rules regarding how many times an athlete can go through the transfer portal.

Walker started his college football career with N.C. Central but wasn't able to play a single down for them due to the cancelation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He then went on to Kent State, winning All-Mid-American Conference honors during his time there. Now, he will play for the Tar Heels from Week 6.

UNC will get a huge boost in the form of a weapon for quarterback Drake Maye.

Will Walker prove his worth in North Carolina, living closer to his grandmother?