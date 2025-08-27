UNC starting QB 2025: Bill Belichick breaks silence on Tar Heels' starter for season opener against TCU

Bill Belichick is entering his first year as North Carolina's coach in the 2025 season. On Wednesday, Belichick named his starting quarterback for the Tar Heels' season opener against TCU.

Ad

Belichick said that Gio Lopez will be UNC's starting QB against the Horned Frogs on Monday.

"Gio has made a ton of progress,” Belichick said via WRAL. "I feel very comfortable with him and what he’s doing, but he’ll get better as we go forward because we just will.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We'll give him the majority of the reps in practice, and get him as much preparation as possible. But I feel comfortable with him and what he's doing. He'll get better as we go forward just because we will. I think he's ready, but I think he'll be like everybody -- more ready as we go forward."

Ad

Trending

Lopez transferred to UNC this offseason. He previously spent two years at South Alabama.

In the 2024 season, Lopez completed 206 of 312 passes for 2,559 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 463 yards and seven scores across 11 games.

Lopez pipped Max Johnson and freshman Bryce Baker to get the QB1 role at UNC.

North Carolina HC Bill Belichick opens up on mixed feelings of coaching at the collegiate level

North Carolina HC Bill Belichick - Source: Imagn

During his press conference on Monday, Bill Belichick said that he was looking forward to the ups and downs of coaching at the collegiate level.

Ad

"There are some things you kind of feel good about and some questions about," Belichick said, "And as things unfold, you find out how good you feel about the things you felt good about and the things you were worried about. It's not always the same. When you practice against yourself or even in preseason games in the NFL, it's low-level.

Ad

"When you get ready to play a game, nothing's held back. They game plan you and try to exploit your weaknesses and attack you where they feel like they can cause you problems."

UNC hired Belichick in December 2024. He brings experience to Chapel Hill as a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach with the New England Patriots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.