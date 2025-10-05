  • home icon
  • "UNC unceremoniously fired Mack Brown... for this garbage?: Emmanuel Acho flames Bill Belichick over embarrassing 38-10 blowout loss to Clemson

By Maliha
Modified Oct 05, 2025 05:12 GMT
Bill Belichick and Mack Brown (Credit -Getty)
North Carolina’s rough start under new Bill Belichick got even worse after a 38-10 loss to Clemson on Saturday, earning him a jab from former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho. The loss follows UNC’s controversial decision to fire longtime coach Mack Brown on Nov. 26, despite his stated desire to return for the 2025 season.

Brown was the winningest coach in Tar Heels history with a 113-78-1 record and had 14 consecutive non-losing seasons. However, UNC has stumbled to a 2-3 start under Belichick, and Acho ranted about that on X:

“So North Carolina unceremoniously fired Mack Brown, the winningest head coach in program history, a man who had 14 straight seasons at or above .500, for this garbage produced by Bill Belichick?!"
Belichick’s Tar Heels have faced three unranked Power Four opponents this season, losing by margins of 34, 25 and 28 points. The struggles add to Belichick’s decline, as he is coming off two straight losing years in the NFL, including a 4-13 season with the New England Patriots in 2023.

CBS Sports analyst and former NFL running back Damien Harris also took aim at Belichick’s fading reputation.

“When you talk about the legacy of Bill Belichick, it is just going down and down and down and down,” Harris said. “I look at what he has brought to the game of football. It is not what we are seeing is being played in Chapel Hill right now.
“So if Bill Belichick is gonna remain the head coach at North Carolina, it looks like that's gonna be the case because we haven't heard any Rumblings about him returning to the NFL.”

Bill Belichick reflects on the Week 6 loss to Clemson

Bill Belichick’s run at North Carolina began with a 48-14 loss to TCU on Sept. 1. The Tar Heels bounced back with two back-to-back wins before dropping their next two, including Saturday’s loss to Clemson.

However, Belichick remained confident about the school's direction.

“I’ll keep my conversations with the team between myself and the team,” Belichick said (via NBC Boston). “But I’ll just say we’re going to work through it, and work our way out of it.
“We’ll get better every week and keep working every week and prepare for the next team, be ready to go. That’s what we’re going to do.”

UNC now heads into a bye week before traveling to face California on Oct. 17.

Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Edited by Maliha
