"Under duress it could have been worse": CFB Insider issues critical Arch Manning assessment ahead of Texas vs Oklahoma red river rivalry

The Oklahoma Sooners have been undefeated this season and are hoping to continue the stride in Week 7 against the Texas Longhorns. The Red River Showdown will catch a lot of eyeballs since quarterback Arch Manning has been a little weary and Texas struggled against top teams from P4. This gives Coach Venables and Oklahoma a chance to even their score and secure a big win in the rivalry game.

Ad

At present, Steve Sarkisian has an edge over Venables with a 2-1 record. Entering the game, the Sooners are clear favorites despite not having starting quarterback John Mateer to lead the back after undergoing hand surgery following an injury against Auburn on September 20.

Analyzing the entire scenario, college football insider Greg McElroy claims QB Arch Manning might be well on track this game. A glimpse of which, according to McElroy, was displayed in Week 6 against the Florida Gators even though Texas still lost the game and Manning threw two interceptions. He also shared the critical areas of improvement for the passer.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He is a legitimate dual-threat weapon, and through five games, everyone has been scrutinizing this young man's performance. Rightfully, he was by far the Heisman favorite coming into the season. Everyone expected him to be the best quarterback in the country. I thought he had a chance to really accelerate to the top of the sport,” McElroy said on the ESPN podcast on Wednesday. [Timestamp - 36:00]

Ad

Ad

He also mentioned that Manning's mobility will be crucial and should improve upon his run game by making plays deep inside the opponent’s territory.

“Against Florida, he was good. And I know people will tell you otherwise, but under the duress that he was under, it could have been bad. One other aspect of Arch Manning's game is the mobility. Right now he is leading the Texas Longhorns with 160 yards in the ground, which is critical,” he added.

Ad

Brent Venables gives Arch Manning his flowers ahead of big matchup

While speaking to the reporters this week, Coach Venables gave a special shoutout to the Texas QB for his grit and resilience. He pointed out the immense pressure and expectations that the passer handled and playing against tough opponents in the season opener.

“Very talented. Tough kid. Loved how he battled and was able to bring his team back last week on the road in Gainesville. Very difficult place to play. They were charged up and excited to see Texas, and I just appreciate and respect the courage that I watched him play,” Venables said to the reporters.

It is crucial for Texas to win each and every game going forward to keep their postseason aspirations alive. Already those three losses have tainted Sarkisian's playoff hopes but things could change anytime in a highly competitive SEC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.