  • “Undraftable free agent”: Former Jets scout delivers blunt verdict on Shedeur Sanders after reviewing his Colorado footage

“Undraftable free agent”: Former Jets scout delivers blunt verdict on Shedeur Sanders after reviewing his Colorado footage

By Arnold
Modified Jan 26, 2025 16:32 GMT
Former Jets Scout delivers blunt verdict on Shedeur Sanders after reviewing his Colorado footage - Previews - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders has been the center of attention heading into the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado star is widely regarded as a top-three pick, and many also believe he could be the first quarterback off the board.

However, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly has delivered a scathing verdict on Sanders, suggesting the quarterback should be an undrafted free agent. On Saturday, Kelly responded to a tweet from NFL Rookie Watch that praised the quarterback's arm in a practice video, claiming Shedeur would be a star in the big league.

"I believe Shedeur Sanders is an undraftable free agent as an NFL value —that’s how his game film at Colorado translates," Kelly tweeted in response to the video, linking an article on why he felt the quarterback might not be up to the mark to play for an NFL team.
also-read-trending Trending

In the article, Kelly addresses some of the flaws in Sanders' gameplay, highlighting the number of times he got sacked at the collegiate level. The piece also evaluated how the CU quarterback takes too much time to get revved into a game, which he might be able to do at the pro level.

Nonetheless, Sanders had a strong final season at Colorado. He completed 353 of 477 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, which earned him the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award.

Shedeur's displays led the Buffs to a 9-4 record. Colorado also got the No. 20 rank in the country and was recognized as one of the most improved teams.

Shedeur Sanders will aim to boost his draft stock even further at 2025 Shrine Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders is one of six Colorado players who will play in the Shrine Bowl on Thursday. The CU signal-caller will aim to boost his stock even further before April's NFL draft.

Per reports, there will be many NFL scouts monitoring some players at the Shrine Bowl. Since this could be Sanders' last game before the draft, he will want to make the most of it and potentially seal himself as the top pick.

Here are the TV schedule and live stream details for the Shrine Bowl.

  • Date: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NFL Network
  • Live stream: Fubo or Sling
  • Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas

