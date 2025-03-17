“Undraftable free agent grade on [Shedeur] Sanders": Former Jets scout throws open challenge to NFL GMs while criticizing CU star

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly has given a shocking grade to Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders is considered to be the second-best quarterback in the draft and all signs point to him being a first-round pick. However, Kelly doesn't think Sanders will do well in the NFL and says he has an undrafted free agent grade.

"Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders are two of the most overhyped and overrated prospects in NFL Draft history," Kelly wrote. "Putting a pre draft 4th round grade on Williams and an undraftable free agent grade on Sanders are two of the easiest scouting reports I’ve ever done in my life. All they did was hold the ball too long and manipulate a bunch of average to below average college defenses —and people actually fell for it."

A big reason why Kelly thinks Sanders, and in turn, Caleb Williams are a bust is due to how they did against good teams in college. Kelly notes that Williams was 2-7 vs top 25 teams at USC while Sanders was 1-7 at Colorado.

"I’ll bet any NFL GM and area scout job in their college scouting department, that both Williams and Sanders are busts," Kelly added.

At Colorado in 2024, Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as he led the Buffaloes to a bowl game. Before getting to Colorado, the Buffaloes had a 1-11 season so he helped turn the team around, leading them to a 9-4 record in 2024.

Shedeur Sanders has plenty of confidence in himself going into the NFL

Colorado Buffaloes' star quarterback Shedeur Sanders has plenty of confidence in himself going into the NFL. Sanders believes he will be a franchise quarterback in the NFL and will be able to turn an NFL team around.

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again?" Sanders said, via NFL.com. "It's history. We done it again. It's always going to repeat itself."

Sanders also said he won't pay attention to any of the critics about his game.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

