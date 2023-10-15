Unfazed Deion Sanders Jr. says Colorado will "bounce back" after frustrating loss in Week 7

Deion Sanders Jr. is unfazed by the heartbreaking loss the Colorado Buffaloes endured on Friday. The Stanford Cardinal rolled into the Folsom Field and orchestrated one of the biggest comebacks in college football history to stun coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and everybody around him. But Coach Prime's oldest son is already looking forward to the Buffaloes' next game.

Sanders Jr. took to social media to talk about the loss. In an Instagram post, he had a message for those doubting his father and the team after the 46-43 loss. The 'Well Off Media' owner said the Buffaloes only have one goal when they return after a bye week to face UCLA in Week 9.

Deion Sanders Jr. has his say on Colorado's Week 7 defeat

Deion Sanders Jr. isn't fixated on the Colorado Buffaloes capitulation against the struggling Stanford Cardinal. He is already looking forward to what is next for the team in the upcoming weeks. The Buffaloes coach's son posted a photo and a video from Folsom Field on Instagram.

"I took L's but walked around like I was undefeated. We'll bounce back," Deion Sanders Jr. wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Deion Sanders Jr. is the brain behind the social media content coming out of Coach Prime's camp and the Colorado football program. He has created a lot of hype around the team and its coach, but the team couldn't live up to it in Week 7 at home. Sanders Jr. would surely demand more from the Buffs to help him maintain and justify the noise around the program.

Embarrassing loss for Deion Sanders and Colorado

Colorado was the favorite in Week 7 against Stanford, who hadn't won a conference game in the last seven tries. And till halftime, it looked like all was going to plan for Deion Sanders and his boys. The Buffaloes were 29 points up and had never squandered a lead that high. But everything changed in the second half.

The Cardinal put up 36 points in the second half to force overtime and then clinched victory in the double overtime by a field goal. The last time Colorado squandered the biggest lead to lose a game was a 28-point lead against the Kansas Jayhawks in 2010.

Friday's loss was the Buffaloes' third defeat in the ongoing season, inflicting a significant blow to their bowl game aspirations.

Colorado will take on the UCLA Bruins in Week 9 after resetting during its bye week. Will they be able to bounce back?