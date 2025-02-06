UNLV HC Dan Mullen makes an eye-catching statement about Tim Tebow's CFB legacy

Former Florida Gators coach and current UNLV coach Dan Mullen had high praise for Tim Tebow and his college football legacy on Wednesday. Tebow was a superstar in college and won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and helped the Florida Gators win the national championship in 2008. He was also a backup QB on the 2006 national championship winning team.

Tebow finished his NCAA career throwing for 9,285 yards, 88 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

“I'll say this. He’s the greatest college football player in the history of the game. He is because of the resume," Mullen said. "There are a lot of guys who will tell you, he might not have been the best player on the team, that would have to go to Percy Harvin."

Mullen then went on to highlight the achievements that Tebow had during his college career.

"If you look at the career he had, I don’t know if you’ll see it ever again, maybe with NIL it will change," the UNLV coach said. "He was there for 4 years, stayed his whole career, right? (He) was a 3-time Heisman finalist, a 2-time national champion, like his accolades, easily you could say he had the greatest career in college football history.”

Mullen saw Tebow from close quarters as he was the Gators' offensive coordinator and quarterback coach from 2005 until 2008. He then became Mississippi State's head coach and stayed with the program till 2017 before taking the Gators head coaching job in 2018.

Dan Mullen calls UNLV a sleeping giant

Dan Mullen will return to the sideline as a coach after UNLV hired him as their new head coach. Many were surprised Mullen didn't get a higher-profile job, but the coach believes UNLV is a sleeping giant.

"I've always thought UNLV was a sleeping giant," Mullen said, via KTNV. "I was in the Mount West Conference 20 years ago now at the University of Utah. I looked at certain advantages that the city had. You look at (Las Vegas) now, and the growth of the city, (the) depth of football players in this city has really grown over the last 20 years. So, there is a lot of local talent for us to recruit."

Mullen signed a five-year deal that pays him $3.5 million per season as the coach of UNLV. As a head coach in college football, Mullen has gone 103-61 and is 7-3 in bowl games.

