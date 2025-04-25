"Unserious franchise": NFL fans erupt as Kelvin Banks Jr. gets selected by the New Orleans Saints 

The New Orleans Saints selected Kelvin Banks Jr. with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The franchise held on to their No. 9 pick and went with the offensive tackle out of Texas.
In the weeks leading up to the draft, there were talks of the Saints opting for a quarterback with their first-round pick. There's been a lot of discontent among fans about the team's quarterback room, with many unimpressed by the performance of Spencer Rattler in the absence of Derek Carr.
Top names like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart and a couple of others were linked to the program. However, the eventual choice of the franchise was Kelvin Banks Jr., leading to outrage among fans.
Here's a look at some of the reactions online:
"Unserious franchise."
Other reactions from fans:
"It's a little late to get QB protection...Carr is already hurt," a fan wrote.
"We are a f*cking JOKE of a franchise," another fan wrote.
"yall cannot be serious bro," a fan commented.
"Mannnnn we need a QB!" another fan commented.
Kelvin Banks Jr. comes as a huge addition to the Saints' offensive line
The New Orleans Saints made a bold move in picking Kelvin Banks Jr. with their first-round pick. The former Longhorns offensive lineman has been one of the best in his position in college football over the last couple of seasons and he can take that brilliance to the NFL.
Banks provides an extra layer of protection for the Saints' passing, which can evidently boost the production of the quarterbacks. He's an agile athlete with an explosive burst when pulling defenders.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper had a lot of good words for him in his mock draft.
“Banks has 42 career starts under his belt, with every single snap coming at left tackle,” Kiper wrote. “And amazingly, he gave up only three sacks. He has the mobility to quickly block off the edge and then the frame and strength to take care of power rushers.”
“He just needs to become more consistent in the run game as a blocker. Banks missed the SEC championship with an ankle injury but returned for Texas' CFP games.”
Kelvin Banks Jr. is the first Texas offensive lineman selected in the first round since 2002. He enters the professional stage with a successful college career behind him. He won the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award last season while earning a Unanimous All-American honor.
