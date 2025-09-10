  • home icon
"Unserious program" "Them boys are not locked in": CFB fans troll Vandy as IShowSpeed surprises Diego Pavia & Co. before South Carolina matchup

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 10, 2025 20:30 GMT
Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia and IShowSpeed
Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia and IShowSpeed (image credits: IMAGN)

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia led the Commodores to a 44-20 comeback win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday. They now have a 2-0 record to start the season.

Ahead of their clash against the No. 11-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks, the Commodores hosted entertainment personalities IShowSpeed and Theo Von at their training base. In the pictures posted on the team's X page on Wednesday, they spoke to Pavia, his teammates and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea.

College football fans shared their reactions to the photos.

"Vanderbilt: the coolest program in college football. Clark Lea’s prediction of building the best program in college football is coming true," one fan tweeted.
"Vanderbilt is in a better position going forward than every school outside the SEC & B1G not named Notre Dame," another fan tweeted.
"Vibes at Vandy are immaculate right now. Good for them," one fan wrote.

However, some were not impressed.

"Unserious program," one fan commented.
"I didn't want to bet South Carolina, but now I may need to," another fan said.
"Them boys are not locked in," one fan wrote.

Diego Pavia targeted by Gamecocks ahead of Week 3 clash

Diego Pavia has had a strong start to the season for Vanderbilt. He has 468 yards on 74.4% completion, five touchdowns and one interception, while adding 105 rushing yards on 19 carries.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer praised Pavia's talent and detailed what his team needs to do to contain him on Saturday.

"He's (Diego Pavia) a stud," Beamer said on Tuesday. "He's fun to watch, and I've got a ton of respect for him. It's going to take all 11 on defense to control him on Saturday night, all of us flying to the ball. Starts up front, but we've got to do a great job on the perimeter, without a doubt.”
Pavia revealed on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast in August that he had the game against the Gamecocks circled. During his weekly news conference, South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White referenced Pavia's comments and how his team reacted to them.

"It's a podcast world right now so I'm pretty sure they saw it," White said on Tuesday. "Like we said earlier, we get motivated internally here. We don't need other things to really get us going. We also try to motivate the guy beside us. We don't really need anything else, to be honest with you. But our guys will be fired up and ready to roll."

The Gamecocks are 5.5-point favorites against the Commodores, accoding to BetMGM. However, after Vanderbilt upset Alabama last year, no Southeastern Conference team will take the Diego Pavia-led team lightly this season.

Cabral Opiyo

