“Until my last breath”: TCU WR Jack Bech pens heartfelt message for late brother Tiger, who died in French Quarter attack 

Senior Bowl MVP Jack Bech paid respects to his late brother, former Princeton wide receiver and return specialist Martin "Tiger" Bech, on Wednesday in an Instagram post. Martin was among those who died in the deadly truck attack in New Orleans in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Alongside a series of pictures of the Senior Bowl, Jack Bech added the following comment in the post's caption:

"THE LORD IS GREAT ALWAYS ! I love you more and more everyday Tiger. Everything I do is for you. I promise to make you proud everyday I’m on this Earth until my last breath."

Martin Bech was a two-time second-team All-Ivy League selection, who played for the Princeton Tigers between 2016 and 2018.

TCU's Jack Bech on what allowed him to be the Senior Bowl MVP

Jack Bech recorded 68 receiving yards, with one touchdown in six catches for the American team in a 22-19 win over the National on Saturday. His touchdown was especially important, as it was the game-winner. He caught a 2-yard pass from Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan on fourth-and-goal late in the fourth quarter.

When asked what propelled him to the important performance, Bech had no doubts:

"Man, it's simple: My brother has some wings on me," Bech told NFL Network. "He gave them to me, and he let that all take place. My Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Tiger. Nothing else but them. They're the reason I did what I did today. I attribute it all to them."

He also spoke about the opportunities the event had given him, while looking ahead to the NFL draft:

"It's been surreal just to be able to come and take place in this game. It's a goal that you set for yourself. But if I had the option that if I came here, had the worst week ever, ruined my draft stock and that means I could give my brother a hug right now, you know I would take that.

"On the flip side, I don't think I could have had the week I had if all that didn't happen."

In 2024 Jack Bech had 62 catches for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns for the TCU Horned Frogs.

