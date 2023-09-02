"Untold: Kings of the Hill": Utah football mock Florida's 'Swamp Kings' doc with poster after victory

Utah football started its 2023 college football season on a good foot Thursday night with a precious victory against the Florida Gators. As you’d expect, Utah fans are still relishing the hard-fought win, and they have every reason to. The celebrations have naturally gone on social media, and the official X account of Utah football took the lead.

The account posted a picture that’s a parody of the Netflix docuseries “Untold: Swamp Kings” poster. The image shows two Utah players, Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson, donning crowns on their heads and the words “Untold: Kings of the Hill.” The picture was captioned “chomp chomp.”

This is a direct swipe at the Florida Gators, whose legendary team led by Urban Meyer was the focus of the documentary.

The post got a lot of Utah football fans and other X users reeling with satisfactory laughter. An X user, @chasedmac, commented, “O my goodness,” and added the skull emoji. Another user, @Saracheeky1, put it more succinctly, writing, “savage.”

@Bowling23 described the post as an “Elite post.” @AstroSmokeyX, referring either to the game, the post, or both, simply wrote, “cooked em.” @Trojan24x7USC was more analytic. They wrote, “Way to take down FLORIDA in Defensive Style.”

There were worries about Utah’s quarterback situation going into the game against Florida. Cam Rising, the starting quarterback for two consecutive seasons, sustained an ACL injury at the Rose Bowl in January.

In his place, Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham trusted Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson at quarterback, splitting the game time between the two backups.

Although Utah’s game plan relied heavily on its solid defense, Barnes and Johnson provided the needed push on offense to get the win. Barnes threw for 159 yards and one touchdown, while Johnson rushed for 45 yards and one touchdown on six carries. In the end, Whittingham’s men got the better of the Gators in a 24-11 win.

Is Utah football poised for another Pac-12 title?

With the win against Florida, Utah football looks set to defend its Pac-12 championship title. Last season, the Utes faced USC in the Pac-12 championship game after posting a 7-2 conference record.

Although the Trojans were heavy favorites going into the contest, Utah gave an incredible account of itself and won the game 47-24.

It will be Utah’s last season in the Pac-12 and the conference’s last season of existence as we know it. The Utes will start competing in the Big 12 in 2024 but will seek to win the Pac-12 in their final outing.