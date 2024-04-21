“Ur head coach isn't like mine” - Michigan players react to former Wolverines' HC Jim Harbaugh getting a '15-0' tattoo

Michigan Wolverines former head coach Jim Harbaugh got his first tattoo on Saturday, the same day the Wolverines players receive their championship rings.

Harbaugh has got a 15-0 tattoo to celebrate his Michigan team as he has won the national championship with an unbeaten record.

Some members of the championship-winning Wolverines team reacted to Harbaugh's new tattoo on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ur Head Coach isn't like mine," former defensive end Branden McGregor wrote.

Source: braden_mcgregor (Instagram)

"DAWG.. Coach Getted Tatted," cornerback Mike Sainristil posted.

Source: mikesainristil (instagram)

Source: mikesainristil (Instagram)

Former offensive guard Trevor Keegan's girlfriend posted a video of coach Harbaugh getting his tattoo on Instagram.

Source: sophiehousey (Instagram)

Why did Jim Harbaugh get this tattoo?

Jim Harbaugh has kept a promise he made to his Wolverines team. Here are his words before the national championship:

"if we go 15-0, I’m getting a tattoo, it’s 15-0. I’m going to put it on my shoulder — I don’t know if it’s my left or right yet. I’m a right-handed quarterback, I’ll probably get it on my right. And then an M, too, an M that’s maize and blue M. Also that signifies a thousand in Roman numerals."

Michigan comfortably defeated the Washington Huskies 15-0 in the national championship game.

Most of what Harbaugh said in January did come true. He got the 15-0 tattoo and an M (symbolizing Michigan and the 1000 wins the program passed during the season) on the right arm.

His tattoo was also in the color scheme of Maize and Blue, the colors of the Michigan Wolverines.

Jim Harbaugh in 2024

Although Jim Harbaugh now has a permanent memento of the Michigan Wolverines on his right arm, he is no longer the head coach of the program.

Harbaugh had been linked to a return to the NFL for a few years. He finally returned to professional football in the offseason as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh will bring the same intensity as a few of Michigan's coaching staff. He could also draft some of his former players to the Chargers during the NFL draft next week.

Harbaugh could return the Chargers to the playoffs after a few struggling seasons.