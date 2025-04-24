Urban Meyer builds the “perfect QB” from the 2025 NFL Draft with Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe and more

The 2025 NFL Draft is fast upon us, and one position that is going to get a lot of attention is the quarterbacks. This is a group of players who can make or break an NFL team, so it is important that the teams who draft one (especially in the early rounds) get a strong player.
But, if you could combine the quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft into the "Perfect quarterback," who would feature in this? This was a question that former College Football and NFL coach Urban Meyer asked on the latest edition of his "The Triple Option Podcast."
Here are the players that he chose.
Cam Ward
Ward was Meyer's pick for arm strength, and his 2024 season was a clear example of this. Ward comes into the draft after leading his Miami Hurricanes program to a near-unbeaten season. His 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns made him one of the best quarterbacks in college football, and he is very likely to be the number one pick of the draft by the Tennessee Titans.
Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders was Meyer's pick for accuracy. On the field, Shedeur was one of the standout players for the Colorado Buffaloes during the last two seasons and is a key reason why the program, coached by his father, had a successful 2024 season.
During that year, Sanders made 74% of his passes, throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. Originally seen as one of the top picks of the draft, Sanders' stock has fallen in the last few months, mostly due to the off-field drama that follows him, which is turning off numerous NFL teams.
Jalen Milroe
For the category of athleticism, Jalen Milroe was the clear pick for Meyer. The Alabama quarterback was an incredibly mobile quarterback, recording 726 rushing yards, scoring 20 touchdowns in the 2024 season.
This is alongside the 2,844 passing yards he made in the same season. Mobile quarterbacks are the general direction the position is moving to in the NFL. However, his passing skills are not the best. Still, Milroe could be a late first-round pick, but is more likely to be a second-round pick.
Riley Leonard
For leadership, Meyer picked two quarterbacks. Riley Leonard was the first one. During the 2024 season, Leonard (who transferred from Duke in the off-season) led Notre Dame to a surprise appearance in the national championship game. While he was unsuccessful in his quest for the national championship, the Fighting Irish wouldn't have gotten to where they were without him.
Will Howard
Meyer's other pick for leadership is Will Howard, who faced Leonard in the national championship game. Like Leonard, he transferred to his 2024 program (Ohio State) in the off-season and used his experience from Kansas State to help lead the Buckeyes to another national championship.
Neither Leonard nor Howard is tipped to be anything higher than a fourth-round pick, but could become third-round picks if a team wants them.
