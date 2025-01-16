Urban Meyer issues a word of caution to Ryan Day & Co. as Ohio State go into the championship game as favorites against Notre Dame

Urban Meyer believes the Ohio State Buckeyes will have their hands full against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defense.

The Buckeyes are set to play Notre Dame in the college football national championship on Monday. It's an intriguing game but Meyer believes Ryan Day and the Buckeyes need to be prepared to go against this stellar Notre Dame defense.

Talking on "The Triple Option" on Monday, Meyer said,

"I got two comments about Notre Dame. Number one, their defense does not make mistakes," Meyer said, at 49:52. "It is a little bit when I talked about Indiana's defense, they always have the right fit, you don't see people coming clean, really well-coached, disciplined team. I'm going to throw this at there, Jeremiyah Love the last two games has only had 17 carries for 64 yards, he's dealing with some stuff."

Notre Dame's defense is one of the best in the country, which is why Meyer says they will have to be dominant to beat Ohio State.

The Fighting Irish are an 8.5-point underdog against Ohio State in the national championship game.

Ryan Day says Ohio State needs to play their A-game to win

Despite Ohio State being a sizeable favorite to beat Notre Dame, Ryan Day says the Fighting Irish still pose a lot of problems.

The head coach believes the Buckeyes need to play at their best if they are going to beat a "very good" Notre Dame team.

“I can’t tell you that there isn’t confidence coming off of the last game, coming off the last couple games. That’s good. But again, it’s got to be moving forward, and this is a very, very good team,” Day said on Sunday, via WNDU. “They’ve only lost one game, and the teams that they’ve played in this playoff are tremendous teams, and they play well together. They’re tough. They’re resilient. They find ways to win. We’ve got to play our best game to win this game. I’m just telling you, we have to play our best game, and that’s going to be the focus, and that’s where we’re going moving forward.”

Day also says playing Notre Dame last year helped them prepare for how good the defense will be. But, the Buckeyes head coach has confidence in his team's offense that they will be able to score.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

