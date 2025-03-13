Urban Meyer labels Ohio State star "best player in the last decade" in college football

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer praised one of college football's youngest and brightest stars, freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Smith had a phenomenal freshman campaign with the Buckeyes, with 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was a key reason behind Ohio State winning the national championship against Notre Dame in January. With a historic freshman season already under his belt, many are excited to see what Smith has in store for year two.

Speaking with Colin Cowherd on "The Herd" on Thursday, Meyer praised Smith, saying:

"He's maybe the best player in the last decade in college football."

The praise from Meyer is certainly warranted. On an offense that featured fellow receivers such as senior Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate, Smith out-performed them both statistically and by a healthy margin. The only area where Smith didn't lead the Buckeyes was in receptions, as Egbuka recorded 81 to Smith's 76. However, Smith had just over 300 yards more with his receptions and five more touchdowns.

Now, Smith gears up for his sophomore year with Ohio State on a team that will look very different in 2025. With Egbuka and Tate both NFL-bound and quarterback Will Howard also making the jump to the pros, it will be interesting to see if Smith continues to shine at the level he has with completely different personnel around him.

Urban Meyer and his historic college football coaching resume

For Smith to receive such praise from a coach as decorated as Meyer is certainly something that shouldn't be overlooked. Meyer is a three-time national champion-winning head coach at the collegiate level. He coached Florida to two national title victories before taking Ohio State to the promised land in 2014. Meyer has seen some of the best players college football has ever produced, so for him to label Smith as the best in the past decade is a major feat for the freshman.

Meyer has been absent from the coaching world since his controversial exit from the NFL. He was hired as the head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 but subsequently fired after kicker Josh Lambo accused him of repeatedly kicking his leg during practice. It remains to be seen if Meyer will attempt to make a return to the coaching game any time soon.

