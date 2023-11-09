Urban Meyer makes hot comparisons for Jalen Milroe, calls him Reggie Bush and Percy Harvin of college football

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is getting some praise from Urban Meyer for the dramatic turn of fate for the No. 8 Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0 Southeastern Conference). Although they did not look like a playoff team at the start of the 2023 season, they are well within the conversation as the Week 11 kick-off draws near.

Milroe didn't start the season well and was even benched by Nick Saban due to some performances. But he returned to the team soon enough and has since sealed the QB1 role. Meyer even compared Milroe to legendary football players Reggie Bush and Percy Harvin, calling him the best athlete in college football.

Speaking on "Urban’s Take with Tim May," the former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer praised the Alabama Crimson Tide Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe.

"Right now the Reggie Bush, Percy Harvin of college football is playing quarterback at Alabama, and they’re running him," Meyer said.

"He had 130 yards rushing, 20-something carries, 25 carries, and there’s a couple clips on that video tape that he is, other than Marvin Harrison, he’s the best athlete in college football and he’s touching the ball every snap at Alabama."

When Bryce Young left Alabama for the NFL, many thought the team would struggle to cope with the loss. However, once Nick Saban and his boys found their rhythm on the field, stopping them was difficult. The Crimson Tide have overcome every opponent they have come across, and most of the credit goes to Jalen Milroe.

Jalen Milroe takes Alabama to the brink of playoff

At the start of the season, Alabama looked fragile, as the team hadn't found its playstyle under the new quarterback, Jalen Milroe. It took them a few weeks and a defeat to the Texas Longhorns to finally figure out that the run game was the answer this year.

Milroe has had 97 carries, going for 297 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. As a true dual threat QB, he has thrown 114 completions for 1,836 passing yards and 13 passing TDs. He would look to maintain his run of form when Alabama takes on the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 3-3 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Jalen Milroe has turned a corner in his college football career and is taking the team to the SEC championship game, where the Georgia Bulldogs will be waiting for them.

Can the QB take his team to a national championship title this season? That would justify his comparison to Reggie Bush and Percy Harvin by Urban Meyer.