Urban Meyer makes shocking win-loss record for Deion Sanders' Colorado in 2025 after 9-win 2024 season

By Garima
Published Jul 02, 2025 20:53 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado Spring Game - Source: Imagn
After a promising 2024 campaign that saw Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes finish 9-4 (up from 4-8 the year before), the excitement around the program’s upcoming season is increasing day by day. With Heisman-winning athlete Travis Hunter and playmaking quarterback Shedeur Sanders now in the pros, 2025 will present new challenges.

Former football coach and sportscaster Urban Meyer broke down Colorado’s upcoming schedule on “The Triple Option” show on Wednesday. Talking about Georgia Tech, Colorado’s first opponent on Aug. 29, Meyer gave the Buffaloes half a chance to win against the Yellow Jackets.

“It’s at Boulder, so that’s a tough trip for Georgia Tech early in the year. I give it a .5,” Meyer said (Timestamp: 43: 37).
Meyer then assessed the early stretch of the season, projecting a 1.5-win total against Delaware, a road victory over Houston, and a home win against Wyoming, bringing the total to 3.5 wins. He gave Colorado another “0.5” win against BYU, citing the Cougars’ quarterback concerns, bringing the Buffs to four wins before the schedule becomes harder.

From there, Meyer’s projections turned bleak. Losses to TCU, Iowa State and Utah followed in his analysis, though he allowed for a win over Arizona at home, nudging the total to five. He predicted losses in the final stretch against West Virginia, Arizona State and Kansas State.

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes’ chances at 2025 CFP

The Buffs easily beat their preseason win total projection of 5.5 in 2024, after finishing with a 9-4 record. However, heading into 2025, the team has some concerns on both offense and defense.

Replacing Shedeur Sanders under center is likely Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, who totaled 7,950 yards and 77 touchdowns in three seasons. True freshman Julian Lewis, a five-star recruit who reclassified to the 2025 class, is also being considered by offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

The team must rebuild its receiving corps and improve its run game. NFL legend Marshall Faulk has joined as running backs coach and the offensive line’s improvement will be important.

On defense, the Buffs will return only three defensive starters while losing important players in the secondary. The defensive line will be led by Arden Walker and transfers Jeheim Oatis, Tavian Coleman and Samuel Okunlola. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingstone is in a race against time to piece together a new core.

So, the outlook is that the Buffs will enter 2025 with questions but also potential. BetMGM has set Colorado’s win total at 6.5. The odds slightly favor the over at -145, showing cautious optimism about the Buffs’ chances to reach seven wins, but the team’s chances of making the college football playoff look slim.

