Urban Meyer reveals how wife Shelley ripped out fan-signs against 3x National Championship-winning husband 

Urban Meyer's prolific coaching career included three National Championship wins, two with the Florida Gators and one with the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, part of being a head coach for top college football programs means he also got a lot of hate. Unfortunately for his family, some of that extended to their lives.

Urban Meyer regularly appears on "The Triple Option" podcast and on Wednesday, he talked about a time when his wife Shelley had to go to the arena where one of his daughters was playing volleyball to tear down signs fans had put up with nasty messages for him and his family.

"Other times Shelley would go to my daughter's volleyball games and tear down these nasty signs," Meyer said (starts at 10:50). "She's tough, Shelley's tough. And she would go to the games and rip down the signs, you know they'd say a lot of bad stuff about me, and she'd go in the arena where my daughters are playing volleyball and rip down these signs that were bad.

"I remember Nicki played at Georgia Tech and I'd go to games and obviously she'd play some of the teams I coach against and some of the stuff that I'd hear them calling her. So, your family gets very scarred in a negative way, but also, I know this is hard to imagine, in a positive way. There isn't a closer family than our three children and Shelley and I."

Urban Meyer talked about the impact of being in the public eye as the head coach at Ohio State

Urban Meyer is one of the most legendary head coaches in the history of college football. He had an incredible amount of success with the Buckeyes, winning the National Championship game in 2014. However, he also talked about the impact of being in the public eye on the podcast.

"Ohio State one situation, we never got issues with the losing part, but we got issues with just nut job fans who would say things about my girls or something," the former coach said. "We would have police come 24/7 around the house a few times, just because we were in the public eye."

Meyer did not discuss the exact timeframe of when these incidents occurred. He only said that they occurred during his tenure as the head coach of Ohio State from 2012 to 2018.

