Urban Meyer's wife Shelley Meyer sells luxurious house for $2,300,000, a year after coach had purchased it for $2.15M

Former coach Urban Meyer built a reputation for himself at the collegiate level. During his stint with the Florida Gators and the Ohio State Buckeyes, he was regarded as one of the best college coaches, which opened the window of opportunity to coach in the NFL.

After six seasons with the Buckeyes and leading them to a national championship, Urban Meyer was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars as their coach in 2021. However, his one-season stint in the NFL was full of controversies and allegations. He could only record a 2-11 campaign before facing the sack following former NFL placekicker Josh Lambo's allegations of physical abuse upon Meyer.

When Meyer initially moved to Jacksonville, he and his wife Shelley Meyer bought a house through Shelley's trust, the Shelley Jean Meyer Revocable Trust in April 2021. It was a luxurious mansion in the gated community of Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club and purchased by the Meyers for $2.15 million.

However, just a year later, when Urban Meyer was fired, the house was once again sold back to its original owners Satyaprakash Krishnarao and Jennifer Krishnarao. The house was sold for $150,000 more than what it was bought for, for $2.3 million.

Meyer's house was on the same street as former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow.

It was built in 2007 and has four bedrooms and as mny bathrooms along with various other luxurious amenities. The mansion has an elevator, game room, heated pool and spa and other various amenities.

What's Urban Meyer up to now?

Currently, Meyer works as a college football analyst for Fox Sports. He appears on the 'Big Noon Kickoff' pregame show and has been a part of the crew since being fired from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, recently there have been a lot of rumors surrounding the possibility of Meyer returning as a coach at the collegiate level.

These rumors emerged after the Michigan State Spartans fired Mel Tucker for harassment allegations made by activist Brenda Tracy. While Harlon Barnett is the interim head coach, the Spartans are on the lookout for Tucker's permanent successor.

Despite the rumors, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman said that Urban Meyer denies being linked with the Spartans job and that he's happy with his broadcasting career with Fox.