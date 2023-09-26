USC coach Lincoln Riley has 2-word reaction for Colorado game in Week 5 as HC poses with Michael Phelps

The USC Trojans have a lot of talent, and coach Lincoln Riley knows that. The program is ranked eighth in college football with a perfect 4-0 record. They're preparing to play in their most anticipated game of the season as they travel to Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes.

While a lot of attention will be on the game, as FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be on location, Riley has been quiet to start the week. He took to Instagram story to show his excitement, posting a picture with Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps on the sidelines with the caption "Fight On".

Most teams facing the Colorado Buffaloes have routinely said some inflammatory things to get their opponents upset, like Dan Lanning and Jay Norvell did. Riley, though, seems to be using a different approach.

This game is going to be very interesting to dive into, as the Trojans are 21.5-point road favorites in the matchup.

Lincoln Riley vs Deion Sanders: Which team has the advantage?

Lincoln Riley and Deion Sanders are two of the biggest names among college football coaches.

Riley can dominate offensively and has looked to shape up a defense to do enough to rack up wins. Sanders, meanwhile, has been trying to create a culture at the University of Colorado that's conducive to winning after taking over a 1-11 program a year ago.

A lot of eyes, for good reason, are going to focus on the quarterbacks, as Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders face off for the first time. While it could be a preview for things that could happen for the next decade and a half in the NFL, the two quarterbacks are arguably the top two in this year's NFL draft class.

Williams and Sanders are going to have eyeballs here as well, as both quarterbacks have combined for 26 passing touchdowns to one interception. The USC Trojans should have the advantage, but two weak defenses and excellent quarterback play could make things interesting.

Lincoln Riley also does not have to game plan against Travis Hunter this time, as the latter is recovering from a reported lacerated liver. This game is going to be exciting, but the advantage has to be in USC's favor.