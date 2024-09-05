USC commit Julian Lewis reacts to Georgia high school shooting that claimed the lives of four

Julian Lewis joins many students across the United States who have reacted to the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, that has left four people dead.

A 14-year-old student named Colt Gray was said to have opened fire at the school premises on Wednesday. The boy reportedly surrendered without struggling and has been taken into custody by the police.

The casualty of the shooting incident is reported to be two students and two teachers, and Julian Lewis is as heartbroken as everyone. The five-star prospect, who has already committed to USC, sent his heartfelt condolence message to the school community on social media.

“Praying for the Apalachee High School community,“ Lewis wrote on X

The possibility of Julian Lewis flipping to Colorado

Over the past couple of months, there's been an increased chance of Julian Lewis flipping his commitment from USC to Colorado. Deion Sanders is pushing to have the quarterback as the successor to Shedeur Sanders in Boulder after he transitions to the NFL in 2025.

Lewis is reported to be excited at the prospect of getting the starting role as a true freshman. He's already paid two visits to the university, and his family is reported to be considering the offer. The quarterback also had good words for the Buffaloes following his last visit.

“Colorado has a lot of energy,” Lewis told 247Sports. “Coach Prime is super positive and motivating. Talking to coach (Pat) Shurmur and Shedeur (Sanders), they want me to make the best decision for me, but made it clear that I have the opportunity to play early."

Julian committed to USC because of Lincoln Riley

USC coach Lincoln Riley is famed for what does with quarterbacks. Many players in the position, including Baker Mayfield and Caleb Williams, have done brilliantly under him. This played a role Julian Lewis committing to the Trojans.

“At the end of the day, it is about what Coach Riley does with quarterbacks,” Lewis told On3. “Coach Riley develops quarterbacks, he really knows how to manage the room and he knows how to feature guys at that position. The track record he has with quarterbacks really made a big difference in my recruitment.”

The Carrollton High School (Georgia) quarterback had offers from reputable programs like Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame and a host of others before committing to USC. Aside from Colorado, Auburn and Indiana are also in the push to see him flip his commitment.

