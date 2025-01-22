USC icon Reggie Bush confesses fighting to get the Trojans' 2004 BCS National Championship trophy back: “We deserve our place in history”

USC legend Reggie Bush has been fighting to get the Trojans' 2004 BCS National Championship trophy back. The program was stripped of that season's national title in 2010 due to NCAA sanctions. The sanctions were around the improper benefits that Bush received, which are now referred to as NIL deals.

Now, Bush is hoping to get USC's 2004 title reinstated, nearly a year after successfully petitioning the Heisman Trust to return his stripped 2005 Heisman Trophy.

“I’m extremely optimistic,” Bush told The Sporting Tribune. “I’m the one that’s out here still fighting the fight in trying to make sure that everything is restored, not only to me, but to USC as well. With the return of the Heisman Trophy, the return of our national championship should have been part of that as well. But, for whatever reason, this is something that I’m still having to fight over but I’m not going to give up until we get everything back.

"We deserve our place in history and to be recognized as one of the greatest teams ever to come through college football,” Bush added.

The Trojans clinched the 2004 BCS national title after beating Oklahoma, 55-19, in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 4, 2005. The victory also capped off the Trojans' incredible undefeated season, where they finished with a 12-0 record.

It remains to be seen whether Bush's appeal for USC's stripped national title will be successful.

Reggie Bush has plans to coach USC and win a national title with the Trojans

NCAA Football: Former USC Trojans RB Reggie Bush - Source: Imagn

While speaking about reinstating USC's lost national title, Reggie Bush also said that he plans to venture into coaching in the near future. The legendary running back also expressed his desire to coach the Trojans, and potentially help them win the national title.

"I would love to come back and be the head coach of USC at some point and help lead USC to a national championship," Bush said. "Lately, man, I've just been really having this urge inside of me to get out and coach because it's in me. And it's been something I've been thinking about a lot and actually talking to people about."

After his college career, Bush went on to play for many teams in the NFL, including the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. He was part of the Saints team that won the Super Bowl in 2010.

Since retiring from the NFL in December 2017, Reggie Bush has worked as an analyst for FOX Sports.

Bush also said that he recently interviewed for the head coaching position at Sacramento State. However, the Hornets opted to hire Brennan Marion last month.

