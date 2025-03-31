"USC kept the right receivers for this season": Fans hyped up with Ja'Kobi Lane's insane catch at spring practice

Star receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is entering his third year at USC, and many wondered if he would enter the transfer portal after last season. However, Lane didn't go to the portal and will likely be the Trojans' No. 1 receiver in 2025.

During spring practice on Sunday, Lane showed off his skills by catching a great pass, which caused fans to be excited that he was still with the team.

"USC kept the right receivers for this season," a fan wrote.

"USC's next All-American WR," a fan added.

Some fans believe Lane showing off his skills proves that USC is the best developmental school for receivers.

"Lemon & Lane gonna be the Best WR’s Duo," a fan added.

"This might be the greatest catch I’ve ever seen," a fan wrote.

Lane is likely to be USC's top receiver in 2025 and will be a key part of the offense.

"Best hands in the country," a fan added.

"1st rounder," a fan wrote.

Lane recorded 43 receptions for 525 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Trojans in 2024. He was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023.

Lincoln Riley has high praise for Ja'Kobi Lane

Ja'Kobi Lane is expected to be the USC Trojans' No. 1 receiver in 2025 and be a focal point of the offense.

Lane was a raw receiver when he got to USC but has developed well to become a star receiver. During the 2024 season, Riley praised Lane for the way he was playing and preparing.

"Ja'Kobi played a really good game, and I think he's growing," Riley said in September, via Sports Illustrated. "I think he's continuing to mature in terms of the way he plays and the way he prepares. He's just got to keep going. It was great to see a young guy in that environment step up and make plays."

Lane is a 6-foot-4 receiver who can be a deep ball threat and a red zone threat for USC in 2025.

Lane and the Trojans will open their 2025 season on August 30 against Missouri State. USC will also face Michigan State, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Iowa and Oregon in 2025.

