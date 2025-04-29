  • home icon
  College Football
  USC players who went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft ft. Jacobe Covington

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Apr 29, 2025 02:25 GMT
USC vs Notre Dame in Los Angeles, CA. - Source: Getty
USC vs Notre Dame in Los Angeles, CA. - Source: Getty

USC had three players selected in the 2025 NFL draft. The Trojans have experienced significant struggles in the last two seasons, affecting the level of players they're producing for the professional stage.

There were several USC players whose names weren't called at the draft event in Green Bay last week. Here's a look at the list of the Trojans’ players who went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft.

USC undrafted players in the 2025 NFL draft

#1, Greedy Vance, CB

Greedy Vance played his final season of eligibility in college football at USC. The cornerback started his career at Louisville in 2020, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Florida State in 2022.

Vance also spent two seasons with the Seminoles before playing the 2024 season with the Trojans. He played 54 games in his college career. He's agreed to a deal as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders

#2, Eddie Czaplicki, P

Eddie Czaplicki played at USC in the last two seasons. The punter started his college football career at Arizona State in 2021. He played two seasons with the Wildcats and appeared in 25 games.

Czaplicki’s tenure with the Trojans, which began in 2023, saw him appear in 26 games and record 87 punts for 3,963 yards. Having gone undrafted, the punter has inked a deal as a free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs.

#3, Jacobe Covington, CB

Jacobe Covington spent three seasons at USC before transitioning to the professional stage. The cornerback started his college football career at Washington in 2020 and played two seasons with the Huskies.

Covington played 42 college football games, including 29 at USC. He recorded 65 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight passes defended, one forced fumble and one interception. He's signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

#4, Jamil Muhammad, DE

Jamil Muhammad played his final two seasons of college football at USC. The edge rusher started his career at Georgia State in 2020 and spent three seasons with the Panthers.

Muhammad transferred to USC in 2023 and made regular appearances for the Trojans in his two seasons. The defensive end played 60 college football games. He has reached a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

#5, John Humphrey, CB

John Humphrey played his final season of eligibility at USC. However, his entire college career was in Los Angeles. The cornerback started his career at UCLA in 2020, spending four seasons with the Bruins.

Humphrey moved to USC in 2024 as a graduate transfer following his tenure with the Trojans’ crosstown rival. He played 51 games in his college career, including 12 for USC. He's signed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

