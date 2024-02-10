USC QB Caleb Williams backs $60 million worth Lamar Jackson after bagging MVP award at the NFL Honors ceremony

Former Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams seems to be a fan of Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson. Williams posted to his Instagram stories a picture of Lamar Jackson holding his NFL MVP Award.

On Thursday, Jackson won his second MVP award, becoming the youngest player (27 years old) to win it multiple times and just the sixth player to win a second MVP award. Jackson has a net worth of $60 million in 2024 and will be hoping to push the Ravens further next season.

The 2022 Heisman winner kept it simple in his praise, just reposting a joint publication of the NFL and the Baltimore Ravens with no commentary. Caleb Williams himself is at the moment the top candidate to become the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft in April.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Lamar Jackson's MVP Award speech

After claiming his award at the NFL Honors ceremony in Las Vegas, the Ravens quarterback had this to say:

"First off and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Without him, nothin is possible. I want to thank my organization, the Baltimore Ravens, for finally getting this deal done. Shout out to Eric, shout out to Steve, Coach Harbaugh, the whole unit.

"My offense, my offensive line, I can't thank them enough for what they've done. I'm not out there blocking, catching the ball. It's a team thing for these awards. I want to thank my family at home. You guys have a great night. That's all folks."

Expand Tweet

Lamar Jackson is just one of nine players to have won both the Heisman Trophy in college and the MVP Award in the NFL. The others are Frank Sinkwich, Paul Hornung, Roger Staubach, O.J. Simpson, Earl Campbell, Marcus Allen, Barry Sanders, and Cam Newton.

Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 while playing for the Louisville Cardinals and Caleb Williams will be looking to join this prestigious group of players.

Caleb Williams remains the best quarterback in the draft

Despite some discussion about Caleb Williams' stock going down, experts remain united in their opinion that he will be the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft. Analysts seem to agree that there's a gap between the potential of Williams and the other two top quarterbacks in the draft, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye.

Williams remains the top choice in Mel Kipers' draft board, who believes that USC's troubles were not the making of the young gunner.