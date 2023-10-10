Caleb Williams is having a stellar college football season yet again. He won the Heisman in 2022 and may well be on his way to repeat the feat again this year. But above all, he is projected to be the number one pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

With all the expectations and such a stellar record under his belt already, he is probably the No. 1 college football player at the moment. The USC quarterback has made his team into automatic contender for the national championship this season. But he isn't resting on what he has achieved and already has his eyes set on the future.

Caleb Williams has shared a cryptic insight with the fans about the college football world and success in general.

Caleb Williams and his mantra to be number one

Caleb Williams is sharing his secret to be the best in anything under the sun. The USC Trojans quarterback shared a cryptic message with the fans on Instagram, underlining what it takes to be number one in the college football world and beyond. Coming from the person projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, it does hold some weight.

"To be #1, you gotta be odd," Williams wrote in the caption of his latest photo carousel.

Williams had a great 2022 season with the Trojans after transferring in from the Oklahoma Sooners. He became the best college football player last year and won the coveted Heisman trophy for his achievements.

But he isn't done yet and has started the 2023 season from where he left off. The Trojans are on a great run and are one of the favorites to dethrone the Georgia Bulldogs from the College Football Champions throne. Can they achieve it with Williams under center?

Eying the only achievement missing from the college football resume

Caleb Williams has achieved everything in the college football world. Everything apart from one thing, a national championship title. He would like to complete his resume before going for the NFL draft next year. And he looks to be on course to do just that.

The Trojans have had a perfect six weeks of football so far, winning all of the games so far. And Williams has put in some insane numbers in that run. He has thrown 1,822 passing yards with a whopping 22 passing touchdowns. And he has turned the ball over just once in that period.

Will Caleb Williams be able to conquer his final frontier? And will his number one draft projection come true?