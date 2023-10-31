USC QB Caleb Williams rejoices as Lionel Messi beats Haaland to win his 8th Ballon d’or

Caleb Williams won the biggest individual award in the College football world, the Heisman trophy last year. The USC quarterback was in the running till recently for this season too before bad form hit his team. So he knows the feeling of winning big individually in team sports.

Williams may not be able to win the Heisman this year but he is still happy. The reason for his happiness has nothing to do with college football or football in general. He is rejoicing as Lionel Messi beat his rival Erling Haaland to win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'or, the greatest individual honor in soccer.

As Messi created another piece of history, Caleb Williams was there to cheer him on.

Caleb Williams celebrates Lionel Messi winning Ballon d'or

Caleb Williams shared a post on his Instagram story celebrating Lionel Messi winning the 2023 Ballon d'or on Monday. The previous record was also held by the Argentine which stood at seven. The USC Trojans QB was surely overjoyed after the news.

Messi won the FIFA 2022 World Cup held in Qatar with Argentina, the country's first world title in the sport since 1986. The win has cemented Messi's status as the GOAT of the sport. The Inter Miami star won the award ahead of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who won the coveted treble with the Blue side of Manchester.

The struggling USC to find a way?

The Trojans were cruising along at one point of the season with six wins on the bounce in the first six weeks. Caleb Williams looked like he would easily defend his Heisman and the team looked destined to make it to the CFB playoffs. But a lot has changed in the last three weeks.

The Trojans lost two games on the bounce, first against Notre Dame and then against the Utah Utes. They bounced back a bit in week 9 against the California Golden Bears but only one point separated both the teams. USC would want to make a statement in week 10.

Their next game against the Washington Huskies is probably season defining for them. A win would keep them in contention for a Pac-12 championship but a loss could become a death knell to their dreams. Will Williams and the Trojans find a way?