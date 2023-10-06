USC QB Caleb Williams shows support for his previous school Oklahoma ahead of Red River Showdown

Caleb Williams spent his true freshman season as a member of the Oklahoma Sooners before following coach Lincoln Riley to the USC Trojans. Despite his limited time as a Sooner, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner showed support for his former team ahead of their Red River Showdown matchup with the Texas Longhorns.

Williams shared a photo on his Instagram story of him doing the 'horns down' hand gesture that is used to mock the Longhorns, adding the words:

"SAXET HATE WEEK DROP A HORNS DOWN"

Despite plans for him to redshirt his true freshman season, Williams took over under center for Oklahoma when they faced Texas in Week 6 of the 2021 season. With Spencer Rattler struggling and the Sooners trailing by a score of 35-17, Riley turned to the now-Trojans quarterback.

Williams finished with 212 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed 64.0% of his passes while adding 88 rushing yards and one touchdown on four carries. He was able to lead Oklahoma to a comeback 55-48 victory over their rivals, which led to him remaining in the starting role for the rest of the season.

Will Caleb Williams be selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Caleb Williams likely would have been the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a Heisman Trophy-winning season, if he were draft eligible. In 25 career appearances, 21 of which were starts, he had thrown for 6449 yards, 63 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. Williams had completed 66.0% of his passes while adding 824 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 192 carries.

He has gotten off to another tremendous start through five games in 2023. He looks to become the second player in college football history, joining former Ohio State Buckeyes running back Archie Griffin, to win the Heisman twice. Williams has 1603 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and just one interception. He has completed 74.5% of his passes while adding 83 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.

The Trojans quarterback appears to be a lock to be selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. His father has, however, raised doubts that he is a guarantee to enter the draft, claiming that Williams could return to USC if he is not fond of the team that lands the first overall selection.

While that had always been viewed as unlikely with projected top picks, NIL money has changed collegiate athletes' approach. If he does enter the draft, however, it is difficult to see a team passing on the highly-touted quarterback.