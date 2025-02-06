  • home icon
  USC's assistant coach Rob Ryan sees HC Lincoln Riley on Sean McVay's level

USC's assistant coach Rob Ryan sees HC Lincoln Riley on Sean McVay's level

By Arnold
Modified Feb 06, 2025 00:01 GMT
USC
USC's assistant coach Rob Ryan sees HC Lincoln Riley on Sean McVay's level (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Rob Ryan was appointed as USC's assistant coach on Jan. 18 and has already made some bold statements about Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley. In a press conference on Wednesday, Ryan likened Riley to the LA Rams' Super Bowl-winning coach Sean McVay.

"Obviously, here I'm joining the best coaching staff in the country," Ryan said. "Riley is right there with [Sean] McVay -- they're the best offensive coaches in the country. I don't care what league it is -- that's just the truth."
USC hired Riley in November 2021 and he has compiled a 26-14 record with the team so far. He coached quarterback Caleb Williams to the Heisman Trophy in his first season at the helm and has led the Trojans to winning seasons in the past three years.

Riley also coached previous Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray during his time at Oklahoma. Like McVay, Riley also started his coaching career from a young age.

While Riley has established himself as one of the most successful coaches in the country, he will need to win a national championship to take his career to the next level. For now, he is making new additions to his coaching staff and focusing on recruits to prepare for the 2025 season.

Rob Ryan brings 35 years of coaching experience to USC

Former Las Vegas Raiders' senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan - Source: Imagn
Former Las Vegas Raiders' senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan - Source: Imagn

Rob Ryan will serve as USC's assistant head coach. He joins the Trojans on the back of vast coaching experience in the NFL and at the collegiate level.

Ryan has been coaching for 35 years, including 24 seasons in the big league. He was the linebackers coach for the New England Patriots from 2001 to 2003 and helped them win two Super Bowls.

Ryan has also served as defensive coordinator for the then-Oakland Raiders (2004-2008), Cleveland Browns (2009-2010), Dallas Cowboys (2011-2012) and New Orleans Saints (2013-2015). He has also held assistant coaching roles with the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, then-Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.

Before joining the Trojans, Ryan was the senior defensive assistant for the Raiders from 2022 to 2024.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
