USC's Lincoln Riley goes golfing with 23x Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps, shares pic on IG

USC coach Lincoln Riley hit the golf course with Olympic legend Michael Phelps on Sunday, sharing a selfie on Instagram with the 23-time gold medalist. Joining them were NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and CONVRG Media CEO Shane Doyle, as they posed together at the picturesque El Dorado Golf and Beach Club.

Riley captioned the post:

"Great times," against a backgroundof palm trees, a lush golf course, and the ocean.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Lincoln Riley’s golf outing comes as the USC Trojans prepare for a make-or-break season. Last year’s 7-6 record, capped by a three-game losing streak, left fans frustrated. Now in his third year, Riley faces intense scrutiny. He’s overhauled his coaching staff to reverse the team’s fortunes.

After two seasons of unmet expectations, this year feels critical for Riley and the program. Spring practice starts Tuesday afternoon, marking the first step in their turnaround effort.

For the media, it’s the first look at USC in 2025. However, for Riley and his staff, these 15 practices hold far greater importance. They’ll evaluate the roster, identify strengths and weaknesses and determine what reinforcements are needed when the transfer portal reopens in a few weeks.

Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans' latest football investment

Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans are making a bold statement with their latest football investment. The program has raised an impressive $174 million for the Bloom Football Performance Center, part of a $225 million goal to revamp USC's athletic facilities. The project officially broke ground on Nov. 11, following a $50 million donation from the Ronald H. Bloom family.

This center is just one piece of USC’s strategy to reclaim college football dominance. The Trojans recently hired general manager Chad Bowden from Notre Dame to strengthen recruiting efforts. Combined with Riley’s reported $10 million base salary and a robust approach to name, image, and likeness opportunities, USC is signaling its serious intent to compete at the highest level.

Also Read: "I bet no one is laughing anymore": Five-star DL signee backs his past comment about Lincoln Riley's USC

