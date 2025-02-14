USC's new executive director shares a two-word message with Trojans fans

USC has named Max Stienecker as their new executive director of player personnel. Stienecker, who is a highly sought-after personnel talent in the landscape, brings experience from previous roles in the personnel departments at Cincinnati and Wisconsin.

At just 24 years old, Stienecker has been recognized as one of On3’s rising personnel stars to watch and has appeared on 247Sports' 30 Under 30 list in the past two seasons. He was also the youngest director of player personnel at the Power Conference level.

With his duty set to officially begin at USC, Max Stienecker is already fired up to work for the program. He quoted the Trojans’ social media post announcing his arrival at the university football program with a two-word phrase widely known in the historical program.

“Fight On,” Steichen wrote on X.

The Trojans haven’t had it all good in the last two seasons. They finished with an 8-5 record in 2023 and 7-6 in 2024. The program wants to return to the pinnacle of the landscape and getting things together in every department will be crucial to that.

Max Stienecker’s hiring signals USC’s ambition to improve its recruiting

Recruiting has become more competitive than ever in college football. USC is placing a stronger emphasis on recruiting, and the official hiring of rising personnel talents like Max Stienecker underscores their intent to improve.

The Trojans currently boast the No. 2 ranked composite recruiting class for the 2026 cycle. While it’s still early in the process, this marks a significant shift for a program that hasn’t held this level of recruiting momentum in some time.

Stienecker is now the second sitting general manager to depart their program for a role with the Trojans this offseason. Chad Bowden made his way out of Notre Dame just days after playing in the national championship game against Ohio State last month to join USC’s staff.

Bowden and Stienecker have a history together in college football. Bowden played a key role in helping Stienecker launch his career in the personnel department at Cincinnati. Now, they reunite in Los Angeles after having gained general manager experience at other programs.

