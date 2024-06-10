USC sets new standard in college football recruiting videos with cutting-edge tech and film school talent after Julian Lewis' video goes viral

The USC Trojans are setting themselves apart and using their ties to Hollywood and its renowned film schools in the most creative way possible. The school is equipped with unparalleled resources for creating top-tier content, and that is all that matters in a world where 20-second videos have mesmerized so many people.

They have been delivering video content that emphasizes visual branding, supported by full-time staff members and student interns in their athletic department's video production team.

The Trojans' ability to create hyper-realistic green screen videos, as seen in Julian 'JuJu' Lewis and Hylton 'Drake' Stubbs' recruitment visit, highlights the exceptional caliber of their recruiting materials.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Expand Tweet

The USC team has been using robo-cams. Only a few programs have access to such cutting-edge technology. Their commitment to showcasing their recruits as superstars underscores their dedication to leading the way in recruiting content innovation.

Expand Tweet

Which other school should adapt creative, inspiration-worthy content like the USC Trojans? Let us know in the discussion box.

Four-star EDGE Hayden Lowe committs to the USC Trojans

Hayden Lowe, a four-star EDGE from Oaks Christians, told Steve Wiltfong of On3 Sports that he has committed to the Trojans after visiting them from June 7 to June 9. Apart from Trojans, the other colleges in his list were Texas, Miami, UCLA, Georgia, Notre Dame, etc.

Out of all the teams mentioned, he took official visits with the Miami Hurricanes, the Oregon Ducks, the Bulldogs, and the Longhorns.

“There’s a lot better culture from the team and from new staff they brought in,” Lowe told WeAreSC.com. “They also brought a lot of new players. I know Anthony Lucas has been out there getting after it. And the defense had something like four interceptions in the Spring Game So they were all getting after it. But the energy and the culture has definitely skyrocketed since last few times I’d been there.”

Lowe has gotten close with defensive line coach Eric Henderson and defensive coach Shaun Nua.