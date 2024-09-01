USC starting lineup: A look at Lincoln Riley's team ahead of Week 1 showdown against LSU

The USC Trojans open their season on Sunday night against the LSU Tigers in Las Vegas. This will be the Trojans' first game as a Big Ten program as well as their first without star quarterback Caleb Williams who has entered the NFL.

The depth chart for this game has been released, so who will be starting for the Trojans in their opening game of the season?

USC Trojans Projected Offense

Quarterback: Miller Moss

There was a battle between Moss and Jordan Maiava for who would be the starter for this game. In the end, Moss won the battle. He is the natural successor to Caleb Williams having been his backup. He has shown strong performances on his own, especially during the Holiday Bowl last season where he threw six touchdowns.

Running back: Woody Marks

Marks has transferred to the Trojans from the Mississippi State Bulldogs. While with the Bulldogs, he was one of the program's best players. He holds the team record in several receiving stats and is also a very strong running back.

Wide Receivers: Kyron Hudson, Zachariah Branch, Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane

These are all players who have shown their ability to perform well when it matters. Branch is the best in this group, recording 320 yards during the 2023 season. Additionally, Riley has Deuce Robinson to use which he may play alongside Kyron Hudson.

Tight End: Lake McRee

McRee had his best season in 2023. He played in every single regular season game and recorded 262 yards with one touchdown.

Offensive Line: Elijah Paige, Emmanuel Pregnon, Jonah Monheim, Alani Noa, Mason Murphy

This offensive line is a mixture of new and experienced players. Previously, this line struggled at times but players like Monheim are strong enough to lead the O-line to success.

USC Trojans Projected Defense

Defensive Line: Anthony Lucas, Gavin Meyer, Nate Clifton, Jamil Muhammad

This line is led by returning player Jamil Muhammad. In 2023, he recorded 29 tackles and should have a similar season this year.

Linebackers: Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, Mason Cobb

Mason Cobb was the best member of the Trojans defense last year recording 85 tackles, while Mascarenas-Arnold is a transfer from Oregon State who recorded 49 tackles.

Defensive Backs: Jacobe Covington Greedy Vance Jr., Akili Arnold, Kamari Ramsey, Jaylin SmithJ

Jaylin Smith returns to the Trojans after a successful 2023 season and is joined by a mixture of fellow returning players and transfers.

