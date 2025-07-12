"USC stepped up big time": Insider reveals Lincoln Riley's "multi-million dollar deal" to secure WR Ethan Feaster's commitment

Talk of NIL deals is nothing new for top-tier athletes like four-star wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster. After he committed to USC on July 4, speculation about money quickly followed. On Thursday, On3 insider Pete Nakos reported that the Trojans locked in Feaster with a “very lucrative” offer:
"USC stepped up big time, reported this morning in a story that Booby Feaster is expected to land a deal with USC that's going to pay him a multi-million dollar deal over multiple years.
"USC stood up on an E-82 near the end of his recruitment with a really lucrative financial offer. And we've seen USC do that again and again with Mark Bowman and Luke Waffle. And yeah, USC wins out again on the trail."
Meanwhile, ESPN noted that Texas A&M tried to compete with Riley's program, putting forward one of the most attractive financial offers among the other contenders for Feaster.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect has been highly regarded since before he even reached high school. Feaster was initially a 2027 class recruit but reclassified to the 2026 class in February.
According to Rivals, Feaster is the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 14 recruit in the nation. Over his first two high school seasons, he has tallied 87 catches for 1,489 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Ethan Feaster credits USC WR coach Dennis Simmons for his commitment
Ethan Feaster committed to USC over Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M. Speaking to ESPN after his decision, he pointed to USC wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons as a major factor, who began recruiting him back in middle school.
"I trust Coach Simmons. He's coached guys like CeeDee Lamb, Michael Crabtree and Jordan Addison. I feel good about what I can do with him."
In a separate interview with On3's Scott Schrader, Feaster also praised Lincoln Riley.
"But not only him (Simmons), Coach Riley. Just knowing that they are going to throw the ball," Feaster said.
“They took care of my parents (on official visit to USC), that was the biggest thing. I really did enjoy that because I’m far from home…but my parents felt safe with me going all the way to LA. That’s across the world from Texas.”
Feaster chose Lincoln Riley's program over schools like LSU, Alabama and Texas. He told the Dallas News that he plans to spend three years at Los Angeles before hopefully making the jump to the NFL.
USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.