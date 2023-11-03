USC Trojans 2024 Schedule: Full list of Big Ten opponents and rivalry outlook explored

The USC Trojans are ranked No. 20 in the nation in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. While they are likely eliminated from postseason contention as a team with two losses, the field will expand to 12 teams next season, improving their chances.

The Trojans, however, will be one of four Pac-12 teams – along with the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins and Washington Huskies – that will join the Big Ten. The 2024 conference football schedule for each of the 18 teams was recently released. Here's a look at who the Trojans will face in their first season in the conference:

USC Trojans' 2024 Big Ten schedule

The USC Trojans will begin the 2024 season with two non-conference games before having a Week 3 bye. Their conference schedule will kick off on Sept. 21 as they make their first trip to the Midwest as a member of the Big Ten, visiting the Michigan Wolverines. USC will then host the Wisconsin Badgers before visiting the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Trojans will return home in Week 7 as they host the Penn State Nittany Lions. They will follow that up by visiting the Maryland Terrapins. USC will then host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights before going back on the road to face a familiar foe in the Washington Huskies.

Their trip to Washington will mark their last time leaving Los Angeles as they will have a bye in Week 11 before hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Their conference schedule will conclude as they visit their rivals, UCLA Bruins, before ending their regular season with a non-conference game.

What has USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley said about conference realignment?

Lincoln Riley was asked about conference realignment during training camp after it was announced the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies would join the conference. The USC Trojans coach said:

"I just want to say, our university and our leadership made the decision to go into the future with the Big Ten after this season because it was the best thing for USC. It was not contingent on any other schools or anything else.

"We don't make decisions here at USC based on anyone else. We do what's best for our university and what's best for our student-athletes. So my reaction today is I have no reaction. We're trying to win the Pac-12 and then we'll deal with the Big Ten when the time comes." [h/t 247 Sports]