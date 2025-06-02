USC trolls Dan Lanning with wild Anchorman pool video as Lincoln Riley leaves no crumbs by landing major commitment from 2026 star

After landing the commitment of four-star tight end Mark Bowman, the USC Trojans took a sharp jab at Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks after their failed efforts to keep five-star defensive end Richard Wesley committed despite the viral pool video. Earlier, Lanning and Wesley made a splash in the pool, signaling the latter's commitment to the Ducks.

However, shortly after the video gained attention, Wesley decommitted from the program, leaving Lanning with nothing but face to hide.

Taking a dig at the Ducks' recruitment failure, the Trojans went to their social media and uploaded the pool scene, where an extra confident news anchor, Ron Burgundy, played by actor Will Ferrell, calls for big attention to his announcement before jumping into the pool.

In their version of the story, USC replaced the original audio with their fight song as Ferrell soared toward the pool, transitioning into a clip showing the Trojans' iconic two-finger "Fight On" gesture, accompanied by the caption, "We got him."

USC's latest recruit is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Mark Bowman ranks No. 24 overall player in the 2026 ESPN 300 and is the No. 3 tight end in his class.

Mark Bowman will reportedly earn $10 million in NIL money at USC

On Friday, Mark Bowman announced his commitment to Lincoln Riley's Trojans as the tight end chose the program over offers from big names such as Georgia, Texas and Oregon.

“Come join the family," Bowman told On3. "We are taking over the city! All of the talent that’s here, we gotta bring it to USC.”

As per Athlon Sports, Bowman will earn around $10 million in NIL deals.

With Mater Dei as a sophomore, Bowman caught 32 passes for 435 yards and eight touchdowns.

Bowman's father was really happy after his son chose to play in Southern California.

"We couldn’t be more excited. Excited, he’s in a place in Southern California he loves," Kirk said. "The school, from an academic standpoint, it’s a top university; the alumni network, the power and influence, checks all the boxes.

"It’s the Big Ten, has a lot of family here, grandfather is a huge influence on him, it checks all the boxes and amazing how it all came together."

With Bowman's commitment, the Trojans have the best recruiting class in the country, surpassing LSU and Ohio State.

Bowman was USC's 27th commit as the program now boasts more commits than any other school inside the top 30.

