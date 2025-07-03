"USC have unlimited funds?" "More fake cash": Fans react as Lincoln Riley's Trojans reenter Ethan Boobie Feaster sweepstakes amid Texas A&M buzz

Lincoln Riley has built high-powered offenses at USC, which is exactly what four-star wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster is interested in. The standout from DeSoto High School in Texas is set to reveal his college decision on Friday, with Riley's program battling Texas A&M, Alabama and LSU for his commitment.
On Wednesday, Rivals’ analysts Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman both projected that Feaster would choose the Trojans. Besides Riley's program, Texas A&M is the second strongest school in this race, with many believing that this recruitment will be a Trojans vs. Aggies race.
Trojans' 2026 recruiting class is already ranked No. 1 nationally, featuring several five-star and four-star recruits. News that Feaster might join the Trojans drew some wild reactions from fans.
The Trojans already have four wide receiver commits in the 2026 class in Trent Mosley, Luc Weaver, Roderick Tezeno and Ja'Myron Baker. They have a total of 30 commits in the cycle, headlined by five-star prospects like cornerback Elbert Hill and tight end Mark Bowman.
Ethan Feaster opens up about his moments with USC coach Lincoln Riley
Ethan Feaster distinguishes himself with exceptional hand-eye coordination and a natural talent for creating plays. He made his official visit to USC on June 6 and was thoroughly impressed by his experience with Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles.
“I had a couple of meetings with Coach Riley," Feaster said (per On3). "We talked about the offense a little bit. He really just showed me his best receivers and how he lets them run sets of routes that he wouldn’t let any other receivers run. That’s why they’re used to getting so open.
“Then he showed me all his counters he makes off the defense, off their weaknesses. That’s what he was really showing me and then we just talked about how I’ve been doing, my parents, living there, and stuff like that.”
Feaster was initially a 2027 class recruit and began receiving Division I offers while still in middle school. He later reclassified to the 2026 class following stellar freshman and sophomore campaigns at DeSoto.
Last season, Feaster recorded 57 catches for 802 yards and 14 touchdowns, building on his freshman year performance of 30 receptions for 599 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023. He is the No. 40 prospect in the nation and the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
