"Used football as a vessel": CFB fan who's attended 103 games in a season shares unique experience

A college football game is one of the most electrifying atmospheres in the entire sports landscape. College football programs are littered with traditions and culture, with some of the most passionate fans of any sport.

Fans are lucky to get their hands on tickets to catch even one game during the CFB season, but one fan has set a new bar for attendance. Michael Barker, founder of 'College Football Campus Tour,' set an amazing record, attending 103 CFB games this season.

On Thursday, Barker spoke with ESPN's Victoria Arlen, discussing his hectic – albeit legendary – college football season.

"In 2017, I used college football as a vessel to travel the United States," Barker told Arlen. "My dad played college football and being in California, I always had wanted to travel and see stadiums across the country. In the summer of 2017, I visited 100 schools and really enjoyed it. That fall, I started going to games."

Barker also discussed last year's attendance in comparison to his historic run this season.

"I've been going to games all over. I did 90 college football games last year and 100 this year."

Barker's College Football Campus Tour brand has garnered an immense following, racking up nearly 100,000 followers across all social media platforms.

CFB National Championship to extend Barker's run

As the college football season nears its close, Barker will extend his attendance streak in the season's final game: The College Football Playoff National Championship. The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the natty.

With his attendance at this matchup, it will be the 104th CFB game Michael Barker attends this season. The contest is scheduled for Monday night at 7:30 p.m. EST, kicking off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Buckeyes enter the highly anticipated matchup as an eyebrow-raising 8.5-point favorite over the Fighting Irish. Both teams have led impressive playoff campaigns, with Ohio State coming off a 28-14 win over Texas and Notre Dame defeating Penn State 27-24 in the Orange Bowl.

